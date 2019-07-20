Mark Hamill Presented Icon Award at San Diego Comic-Con 2019

After several decades since fans of The Dark Crystal were last able to visit the world of Thra, Netflix brought its upcoming series, The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance to San Diego Comic-Con’s Hall H on Friday offering fans new looks and new details about the eagerly-anticipated prequel series to the classic Jim Henson film. However, for fans in attendance, there was another exciting moment: Mark Hamill being awarded the 2019 Icon Award on stage during the event.

Hamill was presented with the Comic-Con 2019 Icon Award by SDCC organizers, an award that Hamill accepted with a mix of appreciation, humility, and even a bit of humor. ComicBook.com’s Megan Peters was on hand for the presentation and shared a photo of the moment on Twitter. Check it out below.

I just watch Mark Hamill accept the SDCC 2019 Icon Award, and I am so full of nerdy love. pic.twitter.com/F92ImGfkqs — Megan Peters @ SDCC (@meganpeterscb) July 19, 2019

“Listen, I told you how lucky I feel to be able to do all of the things that I loved to do as a kid and get paid for it, so this just seems wildly excessive, but it is much appreciated,” Hamill said in his acceptance speech. “Thank you so much. I have to tell you, actors get up and they say ‘oh I have to share this with’ whoever their agent or whatever, but I … if it weren’t for you, I certainly wouldn’t be standing here. I started coming to these cons years before I met George [Lucas]. I remember, I was at the con when they said ‘did you hear? There’s going to be five thousand people this year’.”

Hamill closed his acceptance by singing a few lines of the theme from the Child’s Play film in which Hamill gave voice to Chucky.

“So, I thank you very, very much and I just want you to remember, I am your buddy until the end. More than a buddy, I’m your best friend. I love you more than you will ever know. I will never let you go.”

For those unfamiliar, the Icon Award is presented to individuals or organizations who have been instrumental in bringing comics and/or the popular arts to a wider audience. Not counting Hamill’s award on Friday, there have been ten other pop culture legends to receive the award including George Lucas in 2008, Stan Lee in 2009, and Ray Bradbury in 2010.

And there is no doubt that Hamill certainly fits the award’s criteria. Hamill is part of many different facets of popular culture. While he is arguably best known for his role as Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars franchise, he’s also had a prolific career giving a voice to the Joker beginning in 1992’s Batman: The Animated Series as well as The Hobgoblin in the 1990s Spider-Man animated series, Chucky in the aforementioned Child’s Play reboot and more. He’s also made an impact on television as well, playing The Trickster not only in 1991’s The Flash series, but again on The CW’s The Flash series as well, among many other notable roles.

Fans will get to enjoy Hamill’s talents next in Dark Crystal: Age of Rebellion, Netflix’s 10-episode prequel series. Thousands of years prior to the events of The Dark Crystal, the titular Dark Crystal cracked and created to races, the horrifying Skeksis and a kind, gentle group of wizards called the Mystics. With the Skeksis — who used what power remained in the Dark Crystal to keep themselves alive — poised to become immortal, the last of the Gelfling race, Jen and Kira, must take the final shard of the crystal on a journey to repair it before a fateful celestial event that will doom their world.

This Dark Crystal prequel series will follow the adventures of three young Gelfling — Rian, Brea, and Deet — as they go on a journey together to discover the secret behind the Skeksis’ rise to power. Hamill plays the skeksis skekTek/The Scientist, an old friend of Donna Kimball’s Aughra who now uses the Dark Crystal for experiments.

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance will debut on Netflix on August 30th.