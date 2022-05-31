Martin Reunion Special Announces Bet+ Release Date

✖

BET+ has set a release date for its upcoming reunion for the cast of the late '80s/ early '90s sitcom Martin. Comedian Martin Lawrence starred with Tisha Campbell, Tichina Arnold, Carl Anthony Payne II, and Thomas Mikal Ford in the FOX series for five seasons, which quickly became one of the pillars of FOX's comedy lineup. All series regulars will return for Martin: The Reunion except for the late Thomas Mikal Ford, who played the character Tommy Ford, who passed away at the age of 52 in 2016. Hosted by Affion Crockett, Martin: The Reunion will stream on BET+ June 16, according to Variety.

"The cast will look back on the show's most hilarious moments, revisit the iconic characters Martin made famous and pay an emotional tribute to the late, great Tommy Ford," BET+ said in its announcement. "Complete with musical performances and drop-ins by celebrity super fans, Martin: The Reunion brings back the wazzup wazzup wazzup passion fans have been waiting for." The reunion will run for 90 minutes and find Martin Lawrence, Tisha Campbell, Tichina Arnold, and Carl Anthony Payne II back in the Martin living room, where many of the show's classic moments and hilarious scenes took place. A number of surprise guests are also teased to be dropping by the event. Some of the Hollywood stars to make guest appearances on Martin include Tracy Morgan, Kim Coles, Tommy Davidson, Jackie Chan, Chris Rock, Snoop Dogg, Billy Dee Williams, and Mr. T.

"To be able to sit here 30 years later with this amazing cast that has had such an impact on pop culture is truly a blessing," Martin Lawrence said when the reunion was officially announced in February. "I am always humbled that the fans still want more of the show and its characters. I am looking forward to the reunion special."

BET+ also announced several summer premiere dates aside from Martin: The Reunion. Carl Weber's The Black Hamptons, new seasons of The Ms. Pat Show, All the Queen's Men, American Gangster: Trap Queens, Season 3 of Tyler Perry's Bruh, the new series I Love Us starring Kym Whitley and Kountry Wayne, and the film Outsiders, starring Rutina Wesley, Taryn Manning, Shane West, Skylan Brooks, and Clark Backo.

"This summer, BET+ is bringing a packed schedule of great stories with brand-new content, the return of fan favorites and of course, the iconic cast reunion we've all been waiting for," said Devin Griffin, EVP and GM of BET+. "We're excited to deepen our footprint across film and the scripted and reality TV spaces and look forward to bringing our members premium Black entertainment."