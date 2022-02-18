Martin Cast Reuniting for New Special on BET+

The late ’80s and early ’90s saw Martin Lawrence cement himself as a promising stand-up comedian, but it was his FOX sitcom Martin that truly launched his career into the stratosphere, with Lawrence and the surviving members of the sitcom’s cast reuniting for a new special coming to BET+, per Deadline. Debuting in 1992, the series ran for five seasons and also starred Tisha Campbell, Tichina Arnold, and Carl Anthony Payne II as series regulars. Sadly, star Thomas Mikal Ford passed away back in 2016 at the age of 52. The reunion event will be filmed later this month and is expected to premiere on BET+ later this year. The reunion event is set to be hosted by Affion Crockett.

“To be able to sit here 30 years later with this amazing cast that has had such an impact on pop culture is truly a blessing,” Lawrence shared in a statement. “I am always humbled that the fans still want more of the show and its characters. I am looking forward to the reunion special.”

In addition to the core cast, BET+ also teased a number of surprise guests would be dropping by the event. While these guests weren’t officially confirmed, some of the series’ guest stars included Tracy Morgan, Kim Coles, Tommy Davidson, Jackie Chan, Chris Rock, Snoop Dogg, Billy Dee Williams, and Mr. T.

The event is set to include interviews with the cast, original directors, musical performances, and behind-the-scenes commentary on the importance and impact of the show.

“Martin is one of the most beloved sitcoms in our community, both because it is hugely entertaining and because it played a pivotal role in changing the narrative of Black voices in entertainment and in culture through the portrayal of young, ambitious Black leads and healthy Black relationships,” Scott Mills, CEO of BET, shared in a statement. “Decades later, that representation is still just as important, which is why we’re so excited to honor a series that put Black culture front and center on our platform that embraces Black culture every day.”

This is just the latest in a string of ’90s sitcom reunions, with fans also being treated to The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and Friends reunions over the past year.

Stay tuned for details on the Martin reunion before it premieres on BET+ later this year.

