Marvel Fan Art Gives Charlie Cox Black and Red Dardevil Suit for Echo

Charlie Cox made his triumphant return as Matt Murdock during the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home and he made his return under the cowl in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Fans have been petitioning Marvel Studios for the actor to return and it seems that they were listening as the character will have a big presence during Phase 4 and 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actor is set to appear in the upcoming Echo series alongside Vincent D'Onofrio. The duo will also return for a Daredevil reboot series called Daredevil: Born Again. It's been rumored that Daredevil will have his classic black and red suit in Echo before getting his classic red suit and DD logo in Born Again. Now, one fan is imagining what the costume could look like in Echo.

An artist on Instagram that goes by the handle of @SavageComics, created a new design that shows what Cox's next Daredevil costume could look like when he appears again. The fan art features a design that was heavily rumored to be used in the Echo series and it looks pretty appealing. You can check out the fan art below!

Marvel Studios unveiled their plans for the next three years, with two new Avengers movies being announced. Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars will both make their way into theaters in 2025. One thing that wasn't announced on the slate was a third Black Panther movie. Even though it's all but guaranteed that fans will receive a third Black Panther movie, Marvel producer Nate Moore revealed during a recent interview that the studio and Ryan Coogler both want to see the fan response to the highly-anticipated sequel before agreeing to do a third film in the franchise.

"That's a great question. To be honest, this is not me trying to not answer the question," Moore said. "We really want to see how audiences receive the film, and I think Ryan's really interested to see how the film plays before we decide. There are certainly ideas we've floated around of what a third film could be if we get to make it. But until the movie comes out, we're a bit superstitious in that way. We don't want to count our chickens, because you never know what's going to happen."

The next Marvel Studios film to hit theaters will be Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. In the sequel, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M'Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba), fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T'Challa's death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda. It has yet to be seen where the Midnight Angels tie into the story.

Introducing Tenoch Huerta as Namor, king of a hidden undersea nation, the film also stars Dominque Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livanalli. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever opens in theaters on November 11.

