Marvel Showcases The Silliest Moments From The Incredible Hulk Cartoon

Marvel decided to show off some of the silliest moments from The Incredible Hulk cartoon on social media. Now, for those who are unaware, the 1996 show was a little all over the place. A first season debuted to help round out the Marvel Action Hour. Other properties from the company that enjoyed some shine during that period included Iron Man: The Animated Series and Fantastic Four: The Animated Series. (There was also an Avengers cartoon, but let’s just say the later entries did a better job of selling the team.) There was a bit of a tonal shift after the first season of Hulk’s show and She-Hulk became a regular part of the proceedings. With the entire thing streaming on Disney+ now, I would highly recommend going online and seeing what the big fuss is about.

Lan Pitts wrote about some of the high points of the show for Comicbook.com back in 2017

Hulk funny? We've got the silliest moments from the Incredible Hulk animated series, now streaming on #DisneyPlus! pic.twitter.com/EKqbMpzJft — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) September 5, 2020

“One of the best things about the Hulk series was that he also had cameos from characters that weren't shown across the board. Doctor Strange and Ghost Rider (voiced by model/actor Richard Grieco) show up briefly after making appearances in other shows, as Marvel was looking to launch a Ghost Rider series at the time,” Pitts wrote. “Both the Ghost Rider and Doctor Strange-centric episodes are considered the darkest of each season, even given the second season's much lighter tone. I mean even the Leader gets beaten by a bunch of swimsuit-clad female scientists.”

He continued, “So what exactly happened? Well at the request of network UPN, they wanted to try and push more toys and keep it as kid-friendly as possible. Which is probably why the Ghost Rider series never saw anything but a pilot and an action figure line. I guess it's difficult to push a flaming spirit of vengeance on kids 8-12. Season two's big arc was Grey Hulk versus Green Hulk and the winner gets Banner's brain. Guess who won.”

