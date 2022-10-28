Marvel's Ironheart Wrap Gifts Tease New Armors and Faceplate Design

Marvel's new armored hero Ironheart (aka Riri Williams) is about to make her big onscreen debut in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and buzz for actress Dominique Thorne is already strong. Behind the scenes, Marvel Studios is already hard at work on an Ironheart TV series for Disney+, and set photos and videos from the production have yielded some interesting reveals. Now it seems that filming on Ironheart is done, and yet again we have a case of the production crew getting a wrap gift that also happens to contain some nice reveals about where the series will end up.

(WARNING: Potential SPOILERS Follow!)

As you can see in the tweets going around social media (like the one below) the wrap gifts for Ironheart include all kinds of merchandise with pictures of what is presumably the final stage of design for Riri Williams' latest model of armor by the time the series ends. One particular piece of merch is a pair of socks that are embroidered with big colorful (but not color accurate) images of Riri's Ironheart helmet in almost 8-bit asesthetic. However, the label-clasp for the socks definitely has an image of what the entire final Ironheart armor desigh will look like. It also happens to be the tinest image in the photo.

Here's a look at Ironheart's wrap gift reveals (via @princesssehra)

The Ironheart TV series has become something of a curiousity as more and more details of it have come out. The series seemed like a natural successor to the Iron Man franchise when it was announced, but it quickly took a more... supernatural bend. FIrst it was announced that actor Anthony Ramos will play The Hood in Ironheart – The Hood being a majo Marvel villain and gang leader, who wears a supernatural hood and cloak. Next it was reported that Borat star Sacha Baron Cohen is playing Mephisto in Ironheart, the long-awaited devil/demonic master of the Marvel Universe. At this point, it seems more like Ironheart could be a story about new techology vs. old mysticism, or something of the like.

Ironheart will also feature Lyric Ross, Shea Couleé, Zoe Terakes, Alden Ehrenreich, Manny Montana, Shakira Barrera, and Harper Anthony cast in currently-unknown roles. Snowpiercer writer, playwright, poet, and educator Chinaka Hodge will be serving as the series' lead writer; Sam Bailey and Angela Barnes will direct, and Ryan Coogler will produce through his Proximity imprint. Coogler, Hodge, Zinzi Coogler, and Sev Ohanian serve as executive producers alongside Marvel Studios' Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, and Zoie Nagelhout.

Ironheart will arrive on Disney+ in late 2023.