Marvel’s New Iron Man Series Finally Streaming on Disney+ (And It’s Perfect for Young Fans)

It’s a great time to be a Marvel fan of any age, as the new series Iron Man and His Awesome Friends proves. The animated show is made for a preschool-age audience by Marvel Studios Animation and Atomic Cartoons, and it stars Mason Blomberg as Tony Stark, a.k.a. Iron Man. The show premiered on Disney+ on Monday, August 11th, and it’s already getting positive reviews from parents and children alike. Little ones stuck inside through this week’s heat wave will find a lot to love about this series, and parents will be surprised by its cast of deep-cut Marvel characters. There are two episodes streaming now on Disney+, with a new one debuting every day this week, and more to come in September.

Iron Man and His Awesome Friends centers around Tony Stark, Riri Williams a.k.a. Ironheart (Kapri Ladd), Amadeus Cho a.k.a. Iron Hulk (Aidyn Ahn), and Cho’s dog Gamma a.k.a. Iron Pup (Fred Tatasciore) as they team up to fight crime in their Iron Suits. Together, they’re known as the Iron Friends, finding unique ways to solve problems together using their shared powers. However, they also team up with other superheroes including Vision (David Kaye), Sam Wilson a.k.a. Captain America (Hero Hunter), T’Challa a.k.a. Black Panther (Cruz Flateau) and Anya Corazon a.k.a. Iron Spider (Lena Josephine Marano).

The show shares a lot of background with the ongoing pre-school series Spidey and His Amazing Friends, which is currently airing on hiatus from its fourth season. Marvel and Disney are reportedly building up to a crossover between the two shows in October. Fans may recall that Iron Man was voiced by John Stamos on Spidey, but in the new series, Stamos is back playing Howard Stark.

The new series is a great way for parents and children to find a shared interest, especially if one or both are already a superhero fan. These days, lots of superhero movies is skewing more toward PG-13 or even R-rated territory, so it’s great to see a well-reviewed series targeting a younger audience. Of course, that leaves parents in the position of keeping their kids away from other Iron Man titles they’re not ready for yet, but the parental control system on Disney+ should make that doable.

Iron Man and His Awesome Friends is streaming now on Disney+, with new episodes premiering every day this week. After that, new episodes air on Friday August 22nd, Friday September 5th, Friday September 12th, and Friday September 29th. Spidey an His Amazing Friends is streaming on Disney+ as well.