Disney Reveals Marvel’s Avengers Series, New Cars Series, Spidey Iron Man Team-Up, and More

Disney Jr. has had a record-breaking year, but they aren’t resting on their laurels, as not only are a number of favorites making a return, but new shows and projects are also about to debut. At the Disney Jr. Let’s Play! Fan celebration at Disney California Adventure Park, President of Disney Branded Television Ayo Davis announced several new series and specials, including a new Cars series, a new Marvel’s Avengers series, and a new Spider-Man and Iron Man team-up special.

The new Cars series is titled Cars: Lightning Racers, and will feature a host of returning favorites, including Owen Wilson and Larry the Cable Guy reprising their roles as Lightning McQueen and Mater. There will also be plenty of new personalities in the mix, including a drag car named Pipes and a monster truck named Miles, and it will hit debut in 2027.

There are also things happening on the Marvel front, as Disney announced a new preschool Avengers series titled Marvel’s Avengers: Mightiest Friends, which will spin out of Marvel’s Iron Man and his Awesome Friends series and introduces kid versions of Iron Man, Captain America, Hulk, Black Panther, Black Widow, and Thor. This is also debuting in 2027. Then there is the new special titled Marvel’s Spidey and Iron Man: Avengers Team Up!, which will be a 22-minute special in October, but there will also be another special next year as well.

Said Davis: “Disney Jr. is where preschool magic begins — and no one does it bigger or better. Our shows are often a child’s very first connection to the world of Disney, sparking the songs they sing, the characters they adore, and the adventures they want to live again and again. Today’s announcements build on that leadership, expanding the worlds kids already love and introducing new multiplatform stories that will capture the hearts of the next generation.”

Disney Jr. also revealed several new sing-alongs and specials, but they are also bringing back a number of fan-favorite series, including Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+, Superkitties, Firebuds, and Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures. You can check out the full rundown for Disney Jr’s upcoming slate below.

Cars: Lightning Racers

Debuts 2027 on Disney Jr., then Disney+

Produced by Disney Television Animation in association with Pixar

Executive Producers: Travis Braun and Frank Montagna

Story Editor: Dana Starfield

Supervising Director: Nathan Chew

Building on Disney and Pixar’s beloved Cars franchise, Cars: Lightning Racers follows Lightning McQueen as he gears up for all-new adventures in Radiator Springs alongside his hilarious best friend Mater and new friends thrill-seeking drag car Pipes and mud-loving monster truck Miles. The all-star cast returning to their original roles includes Owen Wilson as Lightning McQueen, Larry the Cable Guy as Mater, Tony Shalhoub as Luigi, Cheech Marin as Ramone, Bob Peterson as Chick Hicks and John Ratzenberger as Mack. Leah Lewis (“Elemental”) and Yuri Lowenthal (“Marvel Rivals” video game) join the cast as Pipes and Miles, respectively. Sheryl Lee Ralph (“Abbott Elementary”) will also voice a new character, Ms. Blinker.

Marvel’s Avengers: Mightiest Friends

Debuts 2027 on Disney Jr., then Disney+

Produced by Disney Jr. and Marvel Studios in association with Atomic Cartoons

Executive Producers: Sean Coyle, Bart Jennett, and Harrison Wilcox

Evolving from the new Marvel’s Iron Man and his Awesome Friends series (premiering Aug. 11 on Disney Jr., next day on Disney+), Marvel’s Avengers: Mightiest Friends introduces kid versions of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes: Iron Man (Tony Stark), Captain America (Steve Rogers), Hulk (Bruce Banner), Black Panther (T’Challa), Black Widow (Natasha Romanoff) and Thor. Together, the young Avengers strive to be their best selves while facing off against classic Super Baddies.

Marvel’s Spidey and Iron Man: Avengers Team Up!

MARVEL’S SPIDEY AND HIS AMAZING FRIENDS – “A Ribbiting Rescue” (Disney) CAPTAIN AMERICA, HULK, IRON MAN, SPIDERMAN, MS. MARVEL, BLACK PANTHER

Two New 22-Minute Specials Debut: Special #1 premieres Oct. 16 on Disney Jr., next day on Disney+; Special #2 premieres 2026 on Disney Jr., then Disney+

Produced by Disney Jr. and Marvel Studios in association with Atomic Cartoons

Executive Producers: Bart Jennett, Chris Moreno and Harrison Wilcox

Co-Producer: Becca Topol

A first-look image was revealed and can be found here for the first special premiering this October, which sees Iron Man and the Avengers joining Spidey to stop Ultron and Green Goblin from taking control of the city’s devices. A second Halloween-themed special will premiere Fall 2026.

Mickey & Minnie’s Holiday Songs: Halloween (New Stop-Motion Shorts)

Debuts Sept. 29 on Disney Jr. and Oct. 2 on Disney+

Produced by Stoopid Buddy Stoodios in association with Disney Jr.

Director/Producer: David H. Brooks

Supervising Producer/Director: John Harvatine IV

These new sing-along stop-motion music videos feature Mickey, Minnie, and the gang as they get into the Halloween mood.

Mickey & Minnie’s Holiday Songs: Christmas (New Stop-Motion Shorts)

Debuts this December on Disney Jr., then Disney+

Produced by Stoopid Buddy Stoodios in association with Disney Jr.

Director/Producer: David H. Brooks

Supervising Producer/Director: John Harvatine IV

These sing-along stop-motion music videos feature Mickey, Minnie and the gang as they get into the Holiday spirit.

Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+ (New Season Orders – Seasons 2 and 3)

Season 2 debuts 2027; Season 3 debuts 2028 on Disney Jr., then Disney+

Produced by Disney Television Animation

Executive Producer: Rob LaDuca

Co-Producer/Story Editor: Kim Duran

A continuation of the beloved Emmy Award-winning original series, Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+ welcomes the next generation of preschoolers and their families to the iconic Clubhouse for all-new, plussed-up adventures with Mickey, Minnie and their pals. The first 10 episodes of Season 1 are currently streaming on Disney+, with additional episodes set to debut this fall.

Superkitties

Season 3 debuts Sept. 22 on Disney Jr. and Oct. 1 on Disney+

Produced by Sony Pictures Television – Kids in association with Disney Jr.

Creator: Paula Rosenthal

Executive Producers: Sarah Mullervy, Kirk Van Wormer, and Audu Paden

SuperKitties is an adorable and action-packed series about four fierce and furry superhero kittens — Ginny, Sparks, Buddy and Bitsy — who are on a mission to make their town of Kittydale a more caring and “pawesome” place. Season 3 introduces the new “Su-Purr Wild” story arc in which the SuperKitties travel into the Kittydale Wild Jungle to adventure with their wildcat friend, Willa, and new jungle critters.

Sofia The First: Royal Magic

New series set to debut 2026 on Disney Jr., then Disney+

Produced by Disney Television Animation

Creator/Executive Producer: Craig Gerber

As previously announced, Ariel Winter (Modern Family) will return in the titular role as the voice of Sofia in this new series featuring the beloved Sofia the First, set to debut in 2026 on Disney Jr., then Disney+. Announced today are additional returning cast members from the original series including Wayne Brady (Let’s Make A Deal) as Clover, Tim Gunn (Project Runway) as Baileywick, Eric Stonestreet (Modern Family) as Minimus, Sara Ramirez (Grey’s Anatomy) as Queen Miranda and Travis Willingham (The Legend of Vox Machina) as King Roland.

Sofia the First: Royal Magic follows Sofia as she attends The Charmswell School for Royal Magic, where she discovers she is the most magical princess in the realm and must learn how to master her powers while making new royal friends.

Hey A.J.!

Debuts 2026 on Disney Jr., then Disney+

Produced by Surfing Giant Studios

Executive Producers: Martellus Bennett, Jeff “Swampy” Marsh and Michael Hodges

Inspired by former Super Bowl champion and children’s book author Martellus Bennett, the upcoming new family comedy series Hey A.J.! is a whimsical and music-filled family comedy about an imaginative young girl who, along with her stuffed bunny sidekick, uses her big imagination to make ordinary life moments extraordinary.

Amari McCoy (Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends) will star as lead character A.J., Martellus Bennett will voice her father, Marty, and GRAMMYⓇ Award-nominated Jhené Aiko voices her mom, Siggi. Rounding out the cast is Juliet Donenfeld (Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures) as A.J.’s best friend Jessie, Innocent Ekakitie (Bunk’d) as Jazz, and David Mitchell (Phineas and Ferb) as A.J.’s bunny sidekick Theo. Pop superstar and GRAMMY Award winner Meghan Trainor will recur as A.J.’ s best friend Jessie’s mom.

Disney Jr. Ariel – The Little Mermaid

New 22-minute special debuts Aug. 22 on Disney Jr. and Disney+

Produced by Wild Canary in association with Disney Jr.

Executive Producer: Lynne Southerland

The new 22-minute special Disney Jr. Ariel – The Little Mermaid: The Glow Crystals will debut Aug. 22 on Disney Jr. and Disney+, and will air in rotation as part of Disney Jr.’s World Princess Week programming line-up (Aug. 24-30). It follows Ariel as she and her friends use their special gifts to rescue her family after a glitch in Ursula’s crystal ball sends her, Triton and Sebastian into a mystical cavern.

Firebuds

Season 3 to debut Sept. 15 on Disney Jr. and Oct. 29 on Disney+

Produced by Disney Television Animation

Creator/Executive Producer: Craig Gerber

Firebuds Season 3 will debut this September on Disney Jr. and October on Disney+, it was announced today. The series follows a team of young kids who are the children of first responders, living in the fantastical world of Gearbox Grove and Motopolis, where humans and their talking vehicle sidekicks work and play together. Season 3 introduces a new “Aquabuds” story arc and finds the Firebuds crew back with some new friends and equipped with new gear to use in daring water rescues.

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures

Season 3 to Debut this Fall on Disney Jr., then Disney+

Produced by Lucasfilm in collaboration with Wild Canary for Disney+ and Disney Jr.

Executive Producers: Michael Olson, James Waugh, Jacqui Lopez and Josh Rimes

The anticipated third season will debut this Fall. Set 200 years before The Phantom Menace, during the High Republic era, Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures follows Jedi younglings as they study the ways of the Force, explore the galaxy, help citizens and creatures in need, and learn valuable skills needed to become Jedi along the way. Season 3 follows the young Jedi as they delve into the world of droid care, befriending a droid shop owner named Dotti and three new droids: Beepers, Dozer and Gigi.

