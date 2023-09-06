Marvel Studios is going Behind the Music behind the scenes of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Released into theaters in May 2023, director James Gunn's emotional final chapter of the Guardians trilogy sent off Star-Lord's (Chris Pratt) original band of intergalactic misfits: Gamora (Zoe Saldaña), Drax (Dave Bautista), Nebula (Karen Gillan), Groot (Vin Diesel), and Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper). And now, after hitting Disney+ in August, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is getting its own making-of documentary special that will reveal never-before-seen footage from the set — including the moment Gunn called "wrap."

Marvel Studios' Assembled: The Making of the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will premiere September 13th on Disney+, with viewers joining Gunn and the cast as they "recount how Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was conceived, shaped, and delivered to the world," per the official description. "And stand alongside the cast and crew in the emotional final moments of the shoot as they bid farewell to each other, and close this chapter in the saga of Peter Quill and his loveable band of misfit-warriors."

The blockbuster also introduced the cyborg geneticist the High Evolutionary (Chukwudi Iwuji) and the golden-skinned Adam Warlock (Will Poulter) of the Sovereign to the MCU, alongside Rocket's first friends: Lylla (Linda Cardellini), Teefs (Asim Chaudry), and Floor (Mikaela Hoover).

Also arriving on Disney+ this month is Marvel Studios' Assembled: The Making of Secret Invasion, premiering a week later on September 20th.

Other Marvel Cinematic Universe installments to receive the hour-long making-of treatment include Disney+ series WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, What If...?, Hawkeye, Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel, and She-Hulk, and the feature films Black Widow, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Eternals, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

