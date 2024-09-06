Marvel's Vision Series Adds Star Trek: Picard's Todd Stashwick

Marvel's Vision series has added its first new star. On Friday, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that Star Trek: Picard and 12 Monkeys star Todd Stashwick has joined the cast of the upcoming Disney+ series in a mystery role. This is the latest collaboration between Stashwick and Terry Matalas, who showran Picard and 12 Monkeys and is serving as the showrunner of Vision. While Stashwick's character is not named, he is described as "an assassin who is on the trail of [the titular] android and the technology he possesses."

Stashwick will join a cast that includes Paul Bettany as the titular android Vision, and James Spader returning as the voice of Avengers: Age of Ultron's Ultron.

What Is the Vision Series About?

Plot details are currently under wraps about the Vision series, which is being referred to as both Vision and Vision Quest. It has already been confirmed that the series will be set after the events of 2021's WandaVision Disney+ series, which ultimately culminated in Bettany's Vision being rebooted as White Vision. It will be the second spinoff of WandaVision, following the forthcoming Agatha All Along.

"Well, I can say that, and I think this has been... I'm looking around for confirmation. I think it's been announced that Vision Quest is in development," Marvel producer Mary Livanos recently told ComicBook. "So I'll be lucky and thrilled to be back on that. Very early days though. But we'll pick up after the events of WandaVision as well."

(Photo: Disney+, Paramount+)

What Is Agatha All Along About?

In Agatha All Along, the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches' Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they're missing. Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road…

In addition to Kathryn Hahn, Agatha All Along stars Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, with Debra Jo Rupp, with Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza. The executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Mary Livanos and Jac Schaeffer. The directors for the series include Jac Schaeffer, Rachel Goldberg and Gandja Montiero.

Marvel's Vision series is set to be released exclusively on Disney+ in 2026. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

