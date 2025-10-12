Marvel’s Best TV Show Just Got Big Season 3 News (And Fans Will Be Thrilled)

Marvel Television revealed some major updates for its future slate coming in the next year and beyond, and with these updates have confirmed its best TV show is going to be returning for a third season in the near future too. Marvel took the stage at New York Comic Con 2025 with some big news to share, and with it revealed some new updates for their animated works. Not only was it previously teased that their animated works would be releasing on a more annual basis, but it seems there are some big plans to continue them even further than expected.

X-Men ’97 was one of the most explosive revivals to hit Disney+ in the last few years, and it was no surprise to see that a second season is already on the way. But during New York Comic Con 2025, Marvel Television also confirmed that X-Men ’97 is now working on Season 3 of the animated series as well. To help celebrate this update, it was also confirmed that X-Men ’97 Season 2 will be premiering with Disney+ in the Summer next year. You can find the announcement below.

X-Men ’97 Season 2 Release Window & Season 3 Revealed

X-Men ’97 Season 2 will be making its debut with Disney+ sometime next Summer, and Season 3 has been confirmed to be in the works. It was previously teased that Marvel Television was aiming to have annual releases of its animated projects like this heading into the future, so it remains to be seen whether or not this will continue beyond its third season. It’s likely to do so, however, considering that this revival has been received extremely well by both nostalgic fans of the original show and new fans watching it all unfold for the first time.

Marvel Television also confirmed some major new additions to their 2026 slate along with this new announcement. Wonder Man will be making its premiere on January 27th (which was announced with an official trailer), Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is currently aiming for a release in March 2026, and Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2 is aiming for a Fall 2026 release. Just with these shows alone, it’s clear that Marvel fans will have a lot to look forward to next year as there are both live-action and animated hits coming our way soon enough.

What’s Coming in X-Men ’97 Season 2?

As for what’s going to go down in the new season, ComicBook got the chance to speak with the X-Men ’97 cast about some of the changes coming in the new episodes earlier this year. “I don’t see a change for my character. He is who he is, you do anything to him and he bounces right back. That all you got? NEXT!,” Wolverine voice actor Cal Dodd noted. Lenore Zann, the voice behind Rogue, opened up about how it’s all going to pick up right from where it left off.

“It’s a lot like recent comeback, we’re picking up right where we left off,” Zann stated. “The revival started a few weeks or months following the original animated series so we’re still the same characters. Season two will still be the exact same characters, but as in any situation with humans, traumatic events will affect your emotions.”

