Marvel’s Luke Cage Showrunner Offers New Tease About Scrapped Season 3

Years after Netflix’s Power Man series ended on a dramatic cliffhanger, showrunner Cheo Hodari Coker is providing fans with intriguing glimpses of what Luke Cage could have been. In a series of recent social media posts, Coker revealed that there had been substantial progress on the planned third season’s storyline, which would have explored Luke Cage‘s controversial new role as Harlem’s crime boss.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Coker recently responded to fan questions about the series’ unresolved ending, revealing that the creative team had mapped out an ambitious continuation following Luke Cage’s transformation into “the new Godfather of Harlem.” On January 25, Coker tweeted, “Six episodes written, 8 outlined, 13 projected….and nope, I ain’t saying s—.”

Last year, the showrunner also shared a list of episode titles, all drawn from Public Enemy songs, continuing the series’ tradition of using hip-hop tracks to frame each chapter. This followed the pattern established in previous seasons, with Season 1 using Gang Starr songs and Season 2 featuring Pete Rock & CL Smooth tracks. The Public Enemy theme likely reflected the season’s themes about public perception and moral ambiguity following Luke’s controversial decision to take control of the Stokes crime family’s operations.

While interest in the canceled series remains high, especially with Marvel’s Netflix shows now confirmed as MCU canon through Echo, star Mike Colter has expressed mixed feelings about returning to the role.

“I just try to stay in reasonable shape just because, but I don’t think about Luke Cage opportunities,” Colter told ComicBook last year. “It’s one of those things where it’s in the rearview mirror at this point.”

However, Colter’s stance has softened after seeing Marvel’s approach to Daredevil: Born Again.

“I would love to explore it, if they found some story, some way, somewhere, to take it,” Colter said in 2024. “They should have never tried [to reboot it.] No, no, I don’t know what that was about. I’m like, ‘Well, yeah, duh,’ It was not broke, so don’t fix it.”

The planned episode titles for Season 3 suggest an intense exploration of power, public perception, and moral conflict: “Public Enemy #1,” “Don’t Believe The Hype,” “Louder Than A Bomb,” “Burn Hollywood Burn,” “You’re Gonna Get Yours,” “Can’t Truss It,” “Brothers Gonna…,” “Can’t Do Nuttin For Ya Man,” “Shut Em Down,” “Show Em Whatchu Got,” “Black Steel In The Hour Of Chaos,” “Welcome To The Terrordome,” and “Rebel Without A Pause.”

Luke Cage is streaming on Disney+.