Marvel's Storyboards Season 2 Premieres

2020 has been a pretty surprising one for Marvel fans, as it has been the first year in over a decade without any new Marvel Cinematic Universe movies or Disney+ television shows. Even then, there still have been bits and pieces of new Marvel content -- including the fan-favorite documentary series Marvel's Storyboards. Season 2 of Marvel's Storyboards officially debuted on Marvel's YouTube channel and Marvel.com on Monday, continuing to highlight various storytellers with ties to the Marvel universe. The nonfiction series follows Joe Quesada, EVP, Creative Director of Marvel Entertainment, as he explores the origin stories and inspirations of storytellers of all mediums, backgrounds, and experiences at their favorite spots throughout New York City and beyond.

Marvel’s Storyboards Season 2 Episode Release Schedule:

Monday, November 16: Episode 1 feat. Gillian Jacobs

Friday, November 20: Episode 2 feat. Sasheer Zamata

Tuesday, November 24: Episode 3 feat. Samhita Mukhopadhyay

Tuesday, December 1: Episode 4 feat. Nelson Figueroa

Tuesday, December 8: Episode 5 feat. Taboo

Tuesday, December 15: Episode 6 feat. Ed Viesturs

Season 2 of Marvel's Storyboards opens with Community and Love actress Gillian Jacobs, with future episodes highlighting Saturday Night Live actress and stand-up comedian Sasheer Zamata, high-altitude mountaineer Ed Viesturs, former New York Mets pitcher Nelson Figueroa, Teen Vogue executive editor Samhita Mukhopadhyay, and Black Eyed Peas musician Taboo. Previous episodes followed X-Men star Hugh Jackman, Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.'s Natalia Cordova-Buckley, Frozen and Avenue Q songwriter Bobby Lopez, former Olympic figure skater Johnny Weir, Smash and Something Rotten's Christian Borle, and Life of Captain Marvel author Margaret Stohl.

“Looking at the show and the reception we saw for season one, we were humbled by how our guests’ stories were resonating and inspiring fans. We are all so grateful to these incredible talents for sharing their journeys with all of us,” Quesada said in a statement. “The mission of Marvel’s Storyboards has been to show that we are all storytellers, and no matter how we express it, those stories have a way of connecting us and lifting all of our spirits in challenging times, regardless of the medium. Marvel’s Storyboards season two takes that notion even further into the world of sports, music, media, and entertainment, and we can’t wait for you all to experience these stories yourselves!”

Marvel’s Storyboards Season 1 and 2 are produced by Marvel New Media and BFD Productions. The series is presented by State Farm.