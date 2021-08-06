Matt Miller To Executive Produce The Suicide Squad Spinoff Series Peacemaker

✖

After renewing his overall deal with Warner Bros. Television, producer Matt Miller has been named a an executive producer on Peacemaker, the forthcoming HBO Max series spinning out of the events of James Gunn's The Suicide Squad. The eight-episode series from Gunn and producer Peter Safran will see John Cena reprising the title role, which he will originate in next year's feature film. Miller, who has been associated with shows like Lethal Weapon and Forever, joins a series already well into its pre-production process. The show is poised to bring back a number of other actors who will reprise their The Suicide Squad roles, as well.

This isn't the first DC property Miller has produced -- he previously worked on Fox's TV adaptation of Human Target -- and it isn't the first humor-infused action show, since he worked on NBC's Chuck. Both of those properties came via his long relationship with Warner Bros.

"I really loved The Suicide Squad and got along great with James [Gunn], and was like 'Hey man, we should do this again!'" Cena recently told The Tonight Show. "He was like 'Yeah, we should do this again!' Pretty soon, he was like, 'Yo, do you want to do a show for HBO Max?' I was like, what?!"

The resultant series is shooting in Vancouver with an eye toward a likely 2022 release, once The Suicide Squad has hit theaters. Cena has joked that he's playing Peacemaker like a Captain America who's a jerk, which likely gives a little insight into how the WWE legend will be carrying himself as the character, who is a holdover from DC's Charlton Comics acquisition and is better known as the inspiration for Watchmen's The Comedian than for anything he has done in his own stories.

The Suicide Squad is expected to include Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flagg, David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Steve Agee as King Shark, and Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher. John Cena, Flula Borg, Nathan Fillion, Mayling Ng, Pete Davidson, Sean Gunn, Joaquin Cosio, Juan Diego Botto, Storm Reid, Taika Waititi, Alice Braga, Tinashe Kajese, Peter Capaldi, Julio Ruiz, Jennifer Holland, Idris Elba, and Michael Rooker also star, with Cena's Peacemaker being the subject of his own show on HBO Max.

The Suicide Squad is scheduled to be released to theaters and HBO Max on August 6, 2021.