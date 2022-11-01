Mayor of Kingstown Season 2 Trailer Reveals Premiere Date on Paramount+

On Tuesday, Paramount+ released the teaser trailer for Mayor of Kingstown Season 2. The trailer reveals that Mayor of Kingstown Season 2 will premiere on Sunday, January 15th exclusively on Paramount+ in the United State and Canada, and on Monday, January 16th in the United Kingdom and Australia. Further international premiere dates are to be announced at a future date. The series stars Academy Award nominee Jeremy Renner and Academy Award winner Dianne Wiest. The teaser previews what comes next after the prison riot that took place in Mayor of Kingstown's first season finale.

Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon created Mayor of Kingstown, which, according to Paramount+, follows the McLusky family, "power brokers in Kingstown, Mich., where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry. Tackling themes of systemic racism, corruption and inequality, the series provides a stark look at their attempt to bring order and justice to a town that has neither."

In addition to Renner and Wiest, Mayor of Kingston also stars Hugh Dillon, Taylor Handley, Emma Laird, Tobi Bamtefa, Derek Webster, Nishi Munshi, Hamish Allan-Headley, and Aidan Gillen. MTV Entertainment Studios produces Mayor of Kingstown, with 101 Studios and Bosque Ranch Productions. Sheridan, Dillon, Renner, Antoine Fuqua, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, Michael Friedman, Dave Erickson, Regina Corrado, and Stephen Kay are executive producers of the series.

Paramount+ announced Mayor of Kingstown's renewal in February. It's the latest addition to Sheridan's growing slate of Paramount+ projects, which already includes 1883 and the upcoming series Tulsa King, 1923, Bass Reeves, Lioness, and Land Man.

"With Mayor of Kingstown, Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon offer a nuanced portrayal of the United States' harsh prison system," explained Tanya Giles, Chief Programming Officer, Paramount Streaming said in the press release announcing the renewal. "The stellar crew and cast, including Jeremy Renner and Dianne Wiest, delivered a thought-provoking, intense drama that kept audiences captivated and yearning for more. We are thrilled to be the home of the expanding Taylor Sheridan universe, and we look forward to bringing fans back to Kingstown next season."

"Mayor of Kingstown is such an important project that offers a comprehensive look into the brutal prison system, and I am thrilled to continue the journey with Taylor and team for season two," added Antoine Fuqua, executive producer. "Thank you to our partners at Paramount+, 101 Studios and MTV Entertainment Studios for believing in us to further explore this story."

The first season of Mayor of Kingstown is available to stream exclusively on Paramount+. Mayor of Kingstown Season 2 premieres in January.