Mayor of Kingstown's Jeremy Renner Addresses Possible Season 4

Jeremy Renner is thriving in 2024 after spending most of last year recovering from a snowplow accident that put him in critical condition. Currently, you can catch the Marvel Cinematic Universe star in the third season of Mayor of Kingstown, which is three episodes deep on Paramount+. It was also recently announced that Renner will be returning to the big screen next year in Rian Johnson's Wake Up Dead Man, the latest Benoit Blanc mystery in the Knives Out franchise. As Mayor of Kingstown's third season heats up, many fans are already wondering if the show will get a fourth season.

"I have to make it through Season 3 first," Renner recently explained to Collider. "We'll see if I do. I've enjoyed being with this character and exploring, and I always think there's more to explore. When the world is set up so beautifully, like it is in Mayor of Kingstown, and all the chess pieces are there, every time you play chess, it's a new game. It's like that with this [show]. For the audience, they just get more involved and invested in the characters, just as I do. I've only seen the first episode, so I'm excited to see the rest of the season. I don't know half the things. I only focused on my part."

What Is Mayor of Kingstown Season 3 About?

(Photo: Jeremy Renner in Mayor of Kingstown. - Paramount+)

Jeremy Renner's Mike McLusky and his Michigan prison town world are teetering on the brink of becoming an all-out warzone when some powerful new players start showing up on his shores. Mike and his loose coalition of allies (o both sides of the law) are going to have to stand on business to prove that Kingstown is still their jungle to rule.

Here's the official synopsis for Mayor of Kingstown Season 3, via Paramount+:

A series of explosions rock Kingstown and its citizens, as a new face of the Russian mob sets up shop in the city, and a drug war rages inside and outside prison walls. The pressure is on Mike McLusky (Jeremy Renner) to end the war but things get complicated when a familiar face from his incarcerated past threatens to undermine the Mayor's attempts to keep the peace among all factions.

Stay tuned for more updates about Mayor of Kingstown. The next episode of the series drops on Paramount+ on June 23rd.