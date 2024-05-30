Knives Out 3 Adds Jeremy Renner to Its Cast

Knives Out 3 cast information continues today with the announcement that Avengers and Hawkeye star will be joining the film.

Renner is the latest big-name star of film and/or TV to be joining Knives Out 3. In the last few days Glenn Close (Damages), Kerry Washington (Scandal), Andrew Scott (Sherlock), Cailee Spaeny (Priscilla), and others have all been revealed as part of Knives Out 3's cast.

The film won't be called Knives Out 3, of course: series creator and director Rian Johnson revealed that the next Benoit Blanc mystery will be titled Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery. Plot details are not yet known, other than the fact that James Bond actor Daniel Craig will once again return as Southern detective Benoit Blanc.

Wake Up Dead Man will be the third film in the series, which began in 2019 with Knives Out, followed by Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery in 2022. While the first film was a box office success ($300+ million on a $40 million budget), the sequel was acquired and released on Netflix as part of a three-picture franchise deal with Johnson. Wake Up Dead Man will also be released on Netflix.

This casting news marks another step forward in Jeremy Renner's comeback story; the actor was nearly killed in a snow plow accident on New Year's Day 2023, and has made an epic comeback to once again be onscreen. Renner's hit TV series Mayor of Kingstown is back for Season 3 this year (stream it on Paramount+), proving that he's back in step in terms of doing action, as well as delivering tension and drama.

"I think it's just I'm so blessed that I had so many things to live for, brother," Renner said in a recent appearance on CNN's New Year's Eve Live. "I have a giant family. I have a 10-year-old daughter. I would have disappointed and really messed up a lot of people's lives if I would have passed, and so there's a lot for me to get better for."

"I'm also a pretty stubborn S.O.B., you know?" Renner continued. "There's a lot for me to have to fight for, and recovery, for me, was just a one-way road in my mind ... I had so many things to fight for, so the one-way road to recovery was a mental attitude, and that was to get better, and there was no option other than that. I still work hard every day, and I thank god that I have a lot to fight for, and I couldn't be more blessed to share my life with the depths of love from my family and how everybody supported me the last year."

Wake Up Dead: A Knives Out Mystery will be released on Netflix in 2025.

