Michael Bay’s Cult Classic Canceled Sci-Fi Series Becomes a Top 3 Netflix U.S. Hit, 8 Years Later

Michael Bay has a cult classic TV series that was canceled eight years ago but has suddenly become a Netflix hit again in the United States. One of the best things about streaming services like Netflix is that they offer older movies and TV shows a chance to find a new audience, and this is even better when it is a show that was canceled ahead of its time. This has happened for several older TV shows, and it ensures that fans will never forget them since Netflix and others will always work to keep them alive. For Bay’s series, it at least enjoyed a five-year run before it was axed.

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The Michael Bay-produced The Last Ship is a streaming hit on Netflix eight years after TNT canceled it. According to Tudum, the first season of The Last Ship hit the third spot on the most-watched shows on Netflix last week.

The Last Ship is Worth Revisiting on Netflix

Image Courtesy of TNT

The Last Ship has only been back on Netflix for one week and only sits behind I Will Find You: Limited Series and Avatar: The Last Airbender: Season 2. Based on a novel of the same name by William Brinkley, the TV series had an incredible cast. Eric Dane, fresh off his fan-favorite role on Grey’s Anatomy, joined Rhona Mitra as two individuals on a ship returning from the Arctic when a viral pandemic wiped out over 80% of the population of Earth. The people on this ship are tasked with developing a vaccine for the virus while safely away from the infected. However, Dr. Scott (Mitra) knows more than she is letting on.

While Michael Bay productions are often polarizing, The Last Ship received praise from critics and audiences alike, although there were detractors who dismissed it because it did have Bay’s trademark style throughout. The show has an overall 68% approval rating by the audience vote on Rotten Tomatoes, while only the second season had enough critical reviews to warrant a score (86%).

Rhona Mitra’s Dr. Scott was assassinated in the third season premiere, and Mitra did not return for her character’s death scene after leaving at the end of the second season. While Dane was still there and was a huge draw, the series seemed to lose something without Mitra. However, viewing numbers continued to drop from season to season, as is the case with most shows, and TNT finally ended it with 56 episodes. The series did get a two-season renewal for a pair of 10-episode seasons before TNT finished its run, so the showrunners could create a satisfying conclusion rather than ending on a cliffhanger.

The good news is that, while The Last Ship Season 1 is what is trending right now on Netflix, all five seasons of the series are on the streaming service, so fans can binge-watch the entire series from start to finish.

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