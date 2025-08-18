7 Times Michael Scott Was Actually the World’s Best Boss in The Office

On several occasions, Michael Scott proved that he was indeed the World’s Best Boss during his seven-season run in The Office. Steve Carell made himself a household name as Michael Scott, the Regional Manager of Dunder Mifflin Scranton, in The Office, a role which he played between the series premiere and season 7’s “Goodbye, Michael.” He was largely incompetent, often unprofessional, and incredibly unproductive, but he also proved himself to be a compassionate and insightful individual who truly loves the found family he has created with his workforce.

While Michael Scott usually lacked any positive social or management skills, he did prove himself to be a dedicated and efficient boss on many occasions. Whether this be through actually doing a good job or by being a caring friend, Michael became one of the series’ most beloved characters because of his ability to be a good person as well as providing some of The Office’s most uncomfortable moments. These seven actions prove Michael Scott was, at times, the World’s Best Boss, just as his self-bought mug suggested.

7) Michael Always Presents the Dundies With Pride For His Employees

The ceremony of the Dundies – Michael’s own annual employee awards – provided Michael with the opportunity to show his employees love and appreciation. While some of Dunder Mifflin Scranton’s employees hated the Dundies, they tolerated the event to allow Michael to shower them with adoration, though even some of these awards were dicey. Michael always threw himself 100% into the Dundies, and valued the ceremony massively, especially in later seasons. Michael’s passion for the Dundies showed how much he truly cared about his employees, and put their value front-and-center.

6) Michael Schmoozes Christian at Chili’s to Get His Business

The Office season 2, episode 7, “The Client,” guest starred Tim Meadows as the titular client, Christian, who is in charge of the county government’s office paper contract. While Jan Levinson (Melora Hardin) wants to get straight down to business, Michael instead stalls and schmoozes Christian with dinner and drinks at the local Chili’s. The trio delve into their personal lives during their informal work meeting, which softens Christian up enough to close the deal, landing the huge client and proving that Michael is actually intelligent and very good at his job.

5) Michael Urges Jim Not to Give Up On Pam On the Booze Cruise

Season 2’s “Booze Cruise” saw Michael try and give his workers a good company retreat, though he is shut out by the cruise’s actual captain (Rob Riggle). Michael causes a panic, leading to him ousted from the booze cruise’s party, where he is met by Jim (John Krasinski), who is feeling depressed about his love for Pam (Jenna Fischer), who was still then engaged to Roy (David Denman). Jim opened up about his feelings to Michael, and Michael offered some actually insightful advice, urging Jim to not give up on Pam, and his advice of patience eventually paid off.

4) Michael Appropriately Reprimands Stanley After the ‘Did I Stutter?’ Incident

Michael battles with how to handle Stanley’s (Leslie David Baker) behavior during The Office season 4, episode 16, “Did I Stutter?” Stanley’s clear insubordination makes Michael question whether he could fire Stanley, or just let it slide, but he eventually gets alone with his employee and puts his management hat on. He reprimands Stanley and demands that he act professional when at work, and not be insubordinate, despite his lack of personal respect for Michael. Stanley agrees, and the pair move on amicably, contributing to one of the most evident examples of Michael actually being a good boss.

3) Michael Shows Up to Pam’s Art Show (& Actually Cared)

While Oscar (Oscar Nunez) and his boyfriend were outwardly dismissive of Pam’s art in The Office season 3’s “Business School,” and Pam’s own fiancé, Roy, was wholly apathetic, Michael Scott actually expressed his love for Pam’s work. He even offered to pay for a painting of their office building, which subsequently hung in the office until the series finale in 2013. Michael’s true admiration for Pam’s art prompts her to hug him, delivering a real moment of friendship between the pair long before they could actually be considered firm friends in The Office’s later years.

2) Michael Distracts Everyone When Dunder Mifflin Might Be in Danger

When rumors spread that Dunder Mifflin might be barreling toward financial trouble in The Office season 6, episode 10, “Murder,” Jim and Michael fight over how to handle the situation. Michael decides to distract his workforce with a murder mystery game, “Belles, Bourbon, and Bullets.” This even leads to a heated discussion between Jim and Michael in which the latter snaps, stating he’s doing the best he can to keep the office calm. Jim relents, and even joins in. This eventually ends in a four-way standoff at the day’s end, with Michael successfully distracting his employees for the full day.

1) Michael Negotiates Jobs at Dunder Mifflin for Pam & Ryan

Perhaps the most powerful show of strength and competence Michael Scott ever delivered in The Office was when he sold the Michael Scott Paper Company back to Dunder Mifflin in season 5’s “Broke.” He turned down a lump sum of money to negotiate jobs for himself, Pam, and Ryan (B. J. Novak), with them all returning to Dunder Mifflin in the following episode. This moment put Michael Scott’s business attitude front-and-center, and highlighted his love for his work and for paper, while also showing compassion and care for his employees, proving he truly was the World’s Best Boss.

