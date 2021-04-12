The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers Gets ESPN 30 for 30 Documentary

✖

ESPN decided to make a lighthearted 30 for 30 documentary about The Flying V for The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers. Fans of the series see the formation on the ice as sacred. Game Changers is poised to be a major source of nostalgia over the course of the show’s run. Over on Disney+ the series is already running and people are just too happy to see Emilio Estevez in action as Gordon Bombay again. The legendary coach was a huge part of what made those movies smash hits back in the 1990s. If the characters weren’t enough, that Flying V was another thing that kids would replicate anytime hockey came up. So, it’s earned its spot atop the mountain. Cheerios also partnered with ESPN and Disney to bring this lighthearted clip to life. Check out what they came up with up above and just lean into that nostalgia.

On YouTube, Disney+ wrote, “To understand the Flying V, you have to know the history of the Ducks. We go back to 1992 and break down that critical District Championship moment, as the Ducks took on the Hawks and learned to soar. Hear from original members of the team as they revisit their time on the ice as The Mighty Ducks, and get ready for more action when #TheMightyDucksGameChangers​, a brand-new Original Series, starts streaming March 26 on #DisneyPlus​. “

The company also dropped a synopsis of the DIsney+ series. Take a peek for yourself:

“In the 10-episode The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers season set in present day Minnesota, the Mighty Ducks have evolved from scrappy underdogs to an ultra-competitive, powerhouse youth hockey team. After 12-year-old Evan Morrow (Brady Noon) is unceremoniously cut from the Ducks, he and his mom, Alex (Lauren Graham), set out to build their own team of misfits to challenge the cutthroat, win-at-all-costs culture of youth sports today. With the help of Gordon Bombay (Emilio Estevez), they rediscover the joys of playing just for love of the game.”

