Mike Flanagan’s Next Stephen King Show Gets Very Exciting Update (but There’s Another We’re Still Waiting On)

Mike Flanagan is to horror filmmaking as Stephen King is to the horror novel, and so it only makes sense that Flanagan has translated multiple King books for the screen. Over the past several years, Flanagan has joined the likes of Frank Darabont and Rob Reiner in pulling stories from the pages of King’s bibliography for film adaptations in the movies Gerald’s Game, Doctor Sleep, and The Life of Chuck. Now one of Flanagan’s latest adaptations of the King of Horror’s works is one step closer to premiering, all while fans eagerly await news about one of his other projects.

Flanagan revealed in an exciting Instagram update over the weekend that filming has wrapped on his adaptation of King’s 1974 debut novel Carrie, though it’s been a while since he’s shared an update on his other upcoming adaptation, The Dark Tower. Described as “a bold and timely reimagining,” the eight-episode Carrie adaptation for Prime Video stars Summer H. Howell as the titular character, a misfit high-schooler with emerging telekinetic powers. Flanagan called the project “one of the best experiences of my career, one of the very best ensembles I’ve ever worked with, and already one of my favorite projects ever.”

The Carrie TV show doesn’t yet have a premiere date. The series will reunite Flanagan with a few Flanaverse veterans, including Kate Siegel, Michael Trucco, Katee Sackhoff, Rahul Kohli, Crystal Balint, and Danielle Klaudt.

Mike Flanagan Is Also Working on an Adaptation of The Dark Tower

One of Flanagan’s longest-in-the-works projects is a TV adaptation of King’s magnum opus, the expansive The Dark Tower novel series. The series centers around Roland Deschain, a gunslinger traveling across the Mid-World’s post-apocalyptic landscape in search of The Dark Tower.

The book series consists of eight novels, one novella, and a children’s book and borrows elements from King’s other works, making adapting the series a massive feat. Flanagan first announced he was working on the adaptation back in 2022, and while he has announced and produced several other TV shows and films in the years since, he remains committed to the adaptation. Flanagan addressed the status of the TV show when speaking with ComicBook in June, confirming that his adaptation is “constantly in the works.”

“It’s not that I’ve put it down. It’s just that the thing is so big, it’s like building an oil tanker,” he said. “We’ve been moving it forward this whole time. It’s just, that’s how big it is.”

Flanagan hasn’t shared any updates since, but with his history of critically acclaimed King adaptations, The Dark Tower is in good hands. Fans will just have to be a little more patient to finally see it hit the screen.

