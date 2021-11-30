Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson Teaming Up for NBC’s New Year’s Eve Special

It seems wild to think about, but 2022 is just around the corner and when viewers tune in to NBC New Year’s Eve celebrations late next month it won’t be Carson Daly that they are celebrating with. On Monday it was announced that Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson are teaming up for the network’s New Year Eve special, titled Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party Hosted By Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson. Cyrus and Davidson will come together in Miami for the event which will be executive produced by Lorne Michaels and air from 10:30 p.m. ET on December 31st to 12:30 a.m. ET January 1st on NBC and Peacock (via Collider).



Cyrus and Davidson’s special will mark the first time since 2004 that anyone other than Carson Daly has hosted the network’s New Year’s Eve special. The event is being described as an “all-star celebration” that will also feature a to-be-determined lineup of musical performances and special guests. The New Year’s Eve special is one of three specials that Cyrus has signed on to do with NBC. Cyrus is also producing scripted and unscripted projects through the production company she shares with her mother Tish Cyrus, Hopetown.



“In what is sure to be an exciting and fun evening, we are looking forward to partnering with Lorne Michaels and ringing in 2022 with a night of incredible entertainment, led by Miley and Pete” Jen Neal NBCUniversal live events executive vice president said in a statement.



Cyrus and Davidson’s New Years’ celebration will have some competition for viewers on the holiday. On ABC, Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2022 will be a 50th year celebration that will feature the show’s first-ever Spanish language countdown from Puerto Rico while on CBS, fans can tune into New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash hosted by American Idol‘s Bobby Bones and Entertainment Tonight‘s Rachel Smith. That celebration will feature performances from Jason Aldean, Kelsea Ballerini, Jimmie Allen, Gabby Barrett, Brooks & Dunn, Luke Bryan, Miranda Lamber, Darius Rucker, Blake Shelton, and more.



Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party Hosted By Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson will air on December 31st on NBC and Peacock.



What New Year’s Eve special will you be tuning into this year or do you have other plans for ringing in 2022? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.

Photo credit: Amy Sussman/WireImage, Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images