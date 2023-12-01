Here's when you can watch Monarch: Legacy of Monsters episode 4, "Parallels and Interiors."

A new episode of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters is about to thaw on Apple TV+. Last week's "Secrets and Lies" saw half-siblings Cate (Anna Sawai) and Kentaro (Ren Watabe) escape Japan with a 90-something-year-old Lee Shaw (Kurt Russell), who has a lead on their father, Hiroshi Randa (Takehiro Hira), after he disappeared under mysterious circumstances. They tracked Hiroshi to just outside Barrow, Alaska... only for a new MUTO to emerge from the tundra, destroy their plane, and kill pilot Du-Ho (Bruce Baek): the ice-spewing Frost Vark Titan.

"Conceptually, we wanted to find a way to present a new kind of Titan/Superspecies/Megafauna from the MonsterVerse that could be a different kind of scary and dangerous than we'd seen so far in the show," series co-creator and executive producer Matt Fraction told PopCulture.com, adding that the snow-dwelling Frost Vark featured in episodes 3 and 4 "felt cool, and scary, and new, and like a different flavor of Titan to us."

In Monarch: Legacy of Monsters episode 4, "Parallels and Interiors," the team is left stranded in the frozen tundra after a narrow escape. Meanwhile, Kentaro reflects on his relationships.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Episode 4 Release Date and Time



Episode 4 premieres Friday, December 1, at 12 a.m. PT / 3 a.m. ET on Apple TV+.

How Many Episodes Will Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Have?

The first season consists of 10 episodes.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Episode Release Dates

Episode 1: "Aftermath" (November 17)

Episode 2: "Departure" (November 17)

Episode 3: "Secrets and Lies" (November 22)

Episode 4: "Parallels and Interiors" (December 1)

Episode 5: TBA (December 8)

Episode 6: TBA (December 15)

Episode 7: TBA (December 22)

Episode 8: TBA (December 29)

Episode 9: TBA (January 5)

Episode 10: TBA (January 12)

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Episode 3 Recap

Read the "Secrets and Lies" recap with spoilers here.