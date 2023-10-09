Monk Returns in First Look at Mr. Monk's Last Case

It's been more than a decade since audiences said goodbye to the Tony Shalhoub-starring Monk, the USA Network series that ran for eight seasons and was one of the most-watched shows on cable. In addition to winning over millions of fans, the series amassed a number of Emmy awards, with the premise of a detective coping with obsessive-compulsive disorder and is famously afraid of 312 things allowing for a number of spin-off novels. Shalhoub's Monk is set to make a return in the upcoming Peacock movie Mr. Monk's Last Case, with the first official photos from the movie being released today, courtesy of Entertainment Weekly.

Monk isn't the only beloved character making a return, as these new images also confirm we'll be seeing Leland Stottlemeyer (Ted Levine), Randy Disher (Jason Gray-Stanford), and Natalie Teeger (Traylor Howard).

Check out the first photos from Mr. Monk's Last Case below before it premieres on Peacock on December 8th.