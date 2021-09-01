Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms Star Joel McHale Wants a Role on The Boys

✖

Community star Joel McHale might have already had roles in The X-Files, Stargirl, Spider-Man 2, and now a pair of animated Mortal Kombat movies...but that doesn't mean there are no more franchises on his radar. During an interview with ComicBook yesterday, McHale singled out two universes that he would like to appear in: the world of Star Trek, and Amazon's The Boys, based on the comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson. For the latter, McHale pitched his services as a barista, saying he'd be happy just to walk on and hand one of the leads on The Boys a coffee.

The actor, who plays Johnny Cage in the animated Mortal Kombat movies, dropped the reference while talking to ComicBook in support of Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms, which was just released yesterday. McHale plays Johnny Cage in the film -- one of a number of franchises that he has been part of in the last few years, with parts big and small.

"I'm a huge Star Trek fan, so I would kill to be in one of those movies, and I would kill to be on Picard or any other version of it," McHale told ComicBook. "I'm a huge fan of The Boys on Amazon Prime, which is a brand new universe. And it was one of those things where I'm like, 'Yeah, I'll just play a barista.' Years ago, when Whoopi Goldberg was like, 'Hey, I like Star Trek. Can I be on it?' That star power and that cool thing she did? I was like, 'Yeah, if I ever get the notoriety of someone like her, or at least 10% of it...!'"

McHale said that if he's excited about a part, he'd be willing to fly himself to the set, put himself up in a hotel, and work for free if it means adding to the legacy of a universe he's interested in. He said that's how he felt when Chris Carter reached out to him about The X-Files -- like he was lucky to get the call, and willing to do anything Carter asked of him to be part of that world.

"I'm a great barista," McHale said. "I actually was one in high school for six years. So I can nail that, and I can give Jack Quaid a coffee -- or Homelander or whoever."

Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms is available now on DVD, Blu-ray, and Digital.