Ms. Marvel Director Shares Filming Update

Multiple projects set within the Marvel Cinematic Universe are currently filming, helping tee up some major new storytelling within the iconic superhero franchise. Among those projects is Ms. Marvel, a Disney+ exclusive TV series that will follow the origin story of Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani). Recent reports have indicated that the series' production could be moving to Thailand -- and a social media post from one of the series' directors seems to corroborate that. Adil El Arbi, who is set to helm part of the series with his Bad Boys for Life co-director Bilall Fallah, recently took to Instagram to confirm that they are on the last week of shooting on their particular episode, filming of which has been taking place in Atlanta.

Ms. Marvel will follow the adventures of Kamala, a Muslim teenager who idolizes Captain Marvel and other Marvel heroes, and who uses her shapeshifting powers to fight crime in Jersey City. As Marvel Studios executive Kevin Feige revealed in 2019, the goal is for Kamala Khan - as well as Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) and Marc Spector/Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac) - to eventually factor into movies as well as their Disney+ shows. We already know a bit of what that will entail for Kamala, as she and WandaVision's Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) will both be appearing in Captain Marvel 2.

“I feel like [Kamala is] the future,” Captain Marvel star Brie Larson previously told ComicBook.com. “So when I’ve been asked about the future of the MCU, or the future of the Captain Marvel series, I want to be with her.”

The Ms. Marvel solo show is being showrun by Four Weddings and a Funeral's Bisha K. Ali, with The Punisher director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy and The Magicians director Meera Menon also helming episodes of the series.

“She's grown so much in the last four years and the diversity of our fanbase alone is so impressive. They all love Ms. Marvel. It goes to show we have a really great story with great creators,” Sana Amanat, one of Kamala's other co-creators, previously told Inquirer. “I think it's incredibly important that we tell young women and young girls that they have this incredible power within themselves, and that they have heroes out there [who] ... they can look up to, especially in these times.”

