Discovery's Naked and Afraid XL: Frozen Kicks Off Later This Month

Most seasons of Discovery's Naked and Afraid XL see contestants going to hot and arid climates, forcing them to survive bugs, heat exhaustion, and dehydration, but the upcoming installment Naked and Afraid XL: Frozen will require them to tap into an all-new set of skills to survive freezing conditions. Featuring a roster of former participants, the frigid temperatures will surely have them wishing to be back in blistering climates, no matter what sacrifices would have to be made. Hot on the heels of the beloved Shark Week of programming, Naked and Afraid XL: Frozen will be premiering on July 31st on the Discovery Channel.

Per press release, "In the frigid Rocky Mountains, sub-freezing temperatures, hypothermia, and frostbite are only a few of the immediate dangers at hand as 12 of Naked and Afraid's most popular and experienced All-Stars take on 14 punishing days and nights in the frozen ice-covered wilderness. These top survivalists have taken on the bug-infested Amazon, the scorching heat of Africa, and the venomous snakes of southeast Asia. To take their next step toward becoming legends in the franchise, they must beat the harshest conditions they've faced yet. Will they reach the next level and survive this winter gauntlet or will they be iced out of the challenge?

"Dropped into one of the most punishing locations ever attempted -- Montana's windswept and snow-covered Rocky Mountains -- these elite survivalists will be tested like never before. Their quest to survive will demand knowledge, teamwork, and mental toughness that only the most accomplished and memorable Naked and Afraid survivalists possess.

"Inserted into the challenge as four separate teams of three, the survivalists will arrive with no shoes, no clothes, no food, and no water -- only primitive tools and bare minimum raw materials needed to survive in the frozen tundra. While these survivalists are no strangers to the many dangers of survival, this location ups the ante. To find the scarce food in this frozen wilderness, the survivalists must compete with some of North America's most deadly predators: mountain lions, wolves, and grizzly bears just emerging from hibernation.

"Naked and Afraid XL: Frozen will bring back some of the biggest fan favorites and most beloved survivalists from the Naked and Afraid franchise, including Jake Nodar, Gabrielle Balassone, and Ky Furneaux, as well as three All-Stars from the current hit season of Naked and Afraid XL -- Waz Addy, Trish Bulinsky, and Rod Biggs.

"A full list of survivalists below:

Jake Nodar

Gabrielle Balassone

Waz Addy

Trish Bulinsky

Ky Furneaux

Wes Harper

Sarah Bartell

Jermaine Jackson

Joe Ortlip

Sara Burkett

Rod Biggs

Jeremy McCaa

Check out Naked and Afraid XL: Frozen when it premieres on the Discovery Channel on July 31st at 8 p.m. ET.

