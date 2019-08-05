Nancy Drew Character Portraits Released

After decades in the pop-culture consciousness, Nancy Drew is headed back to television later this year, and we have the latest look at her and her crew. In conjunction with The CW‘s presentation at the Television Critics Association press tour, the network has debuted a batch of character portraits for the show’s principal cast.

Nancy Drew follows the 18-year-old titular character in the summer after her high school graduation. After the sudden passing of her mother derails her college plans, Nancy is stuck in her hometown for a year, where she briefly swears off of working as a teenage sleuth. This gets complicated when Nancy is seen as the prime suspect in a socialite’s murder.

Scroll through to find out who’s who, before Nancy Drew premieres on Wednesday, October 9th, at 9/8c on The CW.

Nancy Drew (Kennedy McMann)

Bess (Maddison Jaizani)

George (Leah Lewis)

Nick (Tunji Kasim)

Ace (Alex Saxon)

Ryan (Riley Smith)

Karen (Alvina August)