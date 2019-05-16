Scott Wolf Replaces Freddie Prinze Jr. in The CW’s Nancy Drew Series

Earlier this week, it was revealed that a Nancy Drew reboot will officially be headed to series on The CW — but it looks like it will be doing so with one major casting change. According to a new report from The Hollywood Reporter, Scott Wolf will be replacing Freddie Prinze Jr. in the series.

Wolf will be taking over the role of Carson Drew, the father of the titular teen sleuth (played by Kennedy McMann). The character is described as an attorney who has become estranged from his daughter after the death of his wife. His relationship with Nancy is thrown into disarray when the sleuth’s murder investigation reveals secrets from his past.

According to the report, Prinze Jr.’s exit from the project was due to producers wanting “to go in a different direction”, and the split was reportedly amicable.

Wolf is known for his roles in Party of Five, The Night Shift, and Voltron: Legendary Defender.

The new Nancy Drew series revolves around an 18-year-old Nancy in the summer after her high school graduation. Rather than leaving her hometown for college, a family tragedy holds her back another year as she finds herself embroiled in a murder investigation while uncovering secrets that run deeper than she ever imagined.

“We’re happy with Nancy Drew, which will have a supernatural twist to it,” The CW president Mark Pedowitz explained earlier this year.

The series will also star Leah Lewis (Charmed) as George, Tunji Kasim (Nearly Famous) as Nick, Alvina August (The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) as Detective Karen Hunt, Maddison Jaizani (Versailles, Into the Badlands, Tyrant) as Bess and Alex Saxon (The Fix, The Fosters, Finding Carter) as Ace. Television’s original Nancy Drew, Pamela Sue Martin, will have a guest-starring role.

This marks the third Nancy Drew take that has attempted to make it to television in recent years, which previously included the Sarah Shahi-led Drew pilot on CBS, and an NBC pilot. The character recently earned a similarly-modern reboot in the comics, from Kelly Thompson and Jenn St-Onge. Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, whose work also includes Runaways, Gossip Girl and Dynasty, will pen the pilot script alongside The Magicians‘ Noga Landau. Lis Rowinski will co-executive produce.

Nancy Drew is expected to air sometime during the 2019-2020 season on The CW.

