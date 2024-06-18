Lady in the Lake Trailer Teases Natalie Portman Mystery Series for Apple TV+

Natalie Portman is diving into a new mystery on Apple TV+. The streamer released the first trailer for Lady in the Lake, a feverish noir thriller starring the Oscar-winning Black Swan actress as a housewife turned aspiring reporter who pursues the murder of a forgotten young woman in 1960s Baltimore. The seven-episode series, which is based on the 2019 novel by New York Times bestselling author Laura Lippman, also announced a release date: July 19th, with new episodes debuting every Friday through August 23rd on Apple TV+.

Along with Portman, who also executive produces her first miniseries, Lady in the Lake stars Emmy nominee Moses Ingram (The Queen's Gambit, Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi), Y'lan Noel (Insecure), Brett Gelman (Stranger Things), Byron Bowers (Swarm), Noah Jupe (A Quiet Place), Josiah Cross (Masters of the Air), Mikey Madison (Scream), and Pruitt Taylor Vince (Superman). Watch the just-released Lady of the Lake trailer below.

The official synopsis: When the disappearance of a young girl grips the city of Baltimore on Thanksgiving 1966, the lives of two women converge on a fatal collision course. Maddie Schwartz (Portman), a Jewish housewife seeking to shed a secret past and reinvent herself as an investigative journalist, and Cleo Johnson (Ingram), a mother navigating the political underbelly of Black Baltimore while struggling to provide for her family. Their disparate lives seem parallel at first, but when Maddie becomes fixated on Cleo's mystifying death, a chasm opens that puts everyone around them in danger.



From Fifth Season, behind Apple TV+'s Severance and The Morning Show, Alma Har'el (Honey Boy) wrote, directed, and executive produced the series with producing partner Christopher Leggett (Reggie). Portman, who recently produced and starred in the Oscar-nominated May December, also serves as executive producer with producing partner Sophie Mas (The Lighthouse). Nathan Ross (Dallas Buyers Club) and the late Jean-Marc Vallée (Sharp Objects) serve as executive producers for Crazyrose, with Julie Gardner (His Dark Materials) executive producing for Bad Wolf America. Lippmann also executive produces with Layne Eskridge (Apple TV+'s Manhunt), Amy Kaufman (Apple TV+'s Invasion), and Boaz Yakin (Max).

The soundtrack has been composed by Marcus Norris, the founder and artistic director of the South Side Symphony. The live performances were composed and produced by the critically acclaimed, Bekon, a Grammy-nominated producer known for his work on Kendrick Lamar's albums DAMN. and Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers.

Lady in the Lake is streaming July 19th on Apple TV+.