On TV 24 Years Ago, the Firefly Episode Joss Whedon Liked Making More Than The Avengers Was Released

Canceling Firefly after one season was bad enough. Fox also aired the episodes out of order, which didn’t exactly help viewers fall in love with a show about space outlaws trying to get by. Nathan Fillion’s Malcolm Reynolds had a ship full of misfits, a talent for getting into trouble, and precious little time to prove that his crew deserved better. Then came an episode that showed just how much life was left in the Serenity.

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It was October 25, 2002 when “Out of Gas” was first shown on the air. Many fans put it in their favorites list for many reasons. But years later, Joss Whedon named it among his three favorite projects he’d ever worked on. That’s a pretty interesting choice from the guy who directed The Avengers. And when you hear what he had to say about making that Marvel blockbuster, his affection for this little Firefly episode starts to make even more sense.

Firefly’s “Out of Gas” Turned a Broken Spaceship Into a Great Character Story

“Out of Gas” opens with the Serenity suffering a catastrophic failure. The ship loses power, Zoe is badly injured, and the crew faces a dwindling supply of oxygen. Mal orders everyone to leave in the shuttles while he stays behind. It’s a desperate situation for a captain who usually has a smart remark ready for just about anything. This time, even Mal can’t talk his way out of trouble.

The episode’s clever trick is how it moves between three different points in time. We see the crisis unfold in the present, but we also get flashbacks to the events that brought the crew together. Mal finds Zoe, hires Wash, discovers Kaylee’s talent for fixing the ship, and eventually brings the rest of his motley crew aboard. Suddenly, the Serenity isn’t just a rusty old spaceship. It’s the place where these people found one another. And that makes the danger feel personal. The episode was written by Tim Minear and directed by David Solomon, who helped pull off the tricky structure. Even The A.V. Club praised the episode’s creative storytelling when it revisited the series in 2012. It’s a terrific reminder that Firefly didn’t need a massive battle to make an adventure matter. Sometimes all you need is a broken ship and a crew you don’t want to lose.

Why Joss Whedon Remembered “Out of Gas” So Fondly After The Avengers

In 2016, Whedon sat down with Mark Ruffalo at the Tribeca Film Festival and reflected on his career. When Ruffalo asked him to name his three favorite projects, Whedon picked Buffy the Vampire Slayer‘s “The Body,” the fifth issue of the Buffy comic book, and “Out of Gas” from Firefly. That’s a pretty remarkable group. One is a devastating television episode about grief. Another is a comic-book story. The third is an hour of television about a spaceship running out of air. None needs an army of superheroes to make its point.

The timing makes his answer even more interesting. Whedon had just come through the exhausting experience of directing Avengers: Age of Ultron. He said he was proud of the film, but the process left him feeling beaten down. He even described himself as a “miserable failure” afterward. Making a giant Marvel movie had brought enormous pressure, creative disagreements, and expectations that were difficult to live up to. That doesn’t mean he disliked The Avengers, or that he explicitly ranked “Out of Gas” above it. But his comments reveal something about the work that meant the most to him. The Firefly episode was a chance to tell a tight, personal story about characters worth caring about. No world-ending threat required. No superhero roster to juggle. Just a captain trying to save his ship and the people who made it home. For a show that Fox canceled far too soon, that’s a pretty fitting legacy.

There’s also a possible Firefly revival in the works—so fans should get excited. What did you think about this episode? Should it really be considered great? Or, do you have a favorite episode of your own? Share below!