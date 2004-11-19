National Treasure TV Series Adds Former Sons of Anarchy Star

The cast of Disney's upcoming National Treasure TV series continues to grow. Led by Lisette Alexis, the upcoming National Treasure TV show on Disney+ aims to tell a new story for a new generation, taking place in the same universe as the feature films that starred Nicolas Cage. Currently in production, National Treasure has added the likes of Sons of Anarchy alum Jacob Vargas to its already impressive cast.

According to Deadline, Vargas is joining National Treasure for a "heavily recurring role," though it hasn't been revealed just how many episodes he will be appearing in. Vargas is set to play a character named Rafael, who is described as a "rugged, treasure obsessed, adventurous soul with a good sense of humor."

Vargas is well-known for his work in the Sons of Anarchy franchise, first appearing on the flagship series as Montez. He later reprised the role on spinoff series Mayans M.C. Vargas also had roles in Luke Cage and Mr. Iglesias.

Alexis stars in National Treasure as Jess, a DREAMer who knows that there is more to her family than she's been told. She has been described as a "brilliant ad resourceful mind" who loves a good mystery and has a "natural talent for solving puzzles." The cast also includes Lyndon Smith, Zuri Reed, Jake Austin Walker, Antonio Cipriano, and Jordan Rodrigues. Catherine Zeta-Jones will be portraying the series antagonist. Original National Treasure star Justin Bartha will be reprising his role as Riley Poole for the new series.

Smith is playing FBI Agent Ross, an operative searching for redemption after a terrible mistake nearly ended her career. Reed takes on the role of Tasha, a social media personality, tech genius, and very close high school friend of Jess (Alexis). Rodrigues stars as Ethan, Jess' best friend, who has a hard time breaking the rules. Cipriano plays Oren, a class clown who knows a thing or two about conspiracy theories. Walker is set to play Liam, a struggling musician who comes from a long line of treasure hunters.

Jerry Bruckheimer is returning to executive produce the National Treasure TV series after producing the two Nicolas Cage films for Disney. He's joined by original director Jon Turteltaub and writers Marianne and Cormac Wibberly. The two Wibberlys will be writing the pilot episode of the TV series with Rick Muirragui. Mira Nair is set to direct the debut.

What do you think of the National Treasure cast so far? Let us know in the comments!