NCIS Stars Cote de Pablo and Michael Weatherly to Host Rewatch Podcast for Spotify

Off Duty: An NCIS Rewatch is timed to coincide with the launch of NCIS: Tony & Ziva.

This week, Spotify announced that NCIS stars Cote de Pablo and Michael Weatherly will serve as hosts of a new, weekly video podcast titled Off Duty: An NCIS Rewatch. The Spotify podcast is set to launch on Tuesday, June 4, and reunites the fan-favorite actors as they rewatch, reminisce, and reveal behind-the-scenes stories from the long-running TV series. The "NCIS Rewatch" podcast news follows the recent announcement that Michael and Cote will return to their fan-favorite characters in the upcoming new original series NCIS: Tony & Ziva, produced by CBS Studios for Paramount+.

In each weekly podcast episode, de Pablo and Weatherly will invite a guest to join them as they rewatch NCIS episodes. Former franchise cast and guest stars making appearances include Sean Murray, Sasha Alexander, Eric Christian Olsen, Jon Cryer, and a number of others who will join the hosts to reminisce about the show's impact in television and pop culture, and reveal exclusive behind-the-scenes moments from making the series of the NCIS universe.

According to the project announcement, the podcast will also feature recurring and interactive segments that will further connect fans and NCIS loyalists.

Off Duty: An NCIS Rewatch is produced by Spotify Studios in partnership with Rabbit Grin Productions. Rabbit Grin Productions is a full-service podcast production company based in Los Angeles, working with the industry's biggest celebrity-driven shows. The show is executive produced by Jeph Porter and Rob Holysz. Produced by Natalie Holysz, Kasper Selvig and Derek Johnson.

Here's the official logline for Off Duty: An NCIS Rewatch, according to Spotify:

NCIS co-stars and lifelong friends, Michael Weatherly and Cote De Pablo, are hosting the quintessential NCIS rewatch podcast. They played two of NCIS's most memorable characters, agents Tony DiNozzo and Ziva David, AKA "TiVa". Each week, Michael and Cote break down an episode of NCIS and host a special guest, including stars and key behind the scenes folks from across the NCIS universe, to reminisce about the show's impact and reveal behind-the-scenes, never-before-shared moments from the making of this beloved franchise.