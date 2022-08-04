Netflix Adapting Dark Horse Comic Mind MGMT With Stranger Things Writer

Netflix and Dark Horse Entertainment are going to be teaming up once again after the success of the third season of The Umbrella Academy, and some familiar names are attached to the project. The streaming site will be adapting the Mind MGMT comic with Stranger Things writer and producer Curtis Gwinn signed on to executive produce. Gwinn is best known for writing the third season Stranger Things episode "E Pluribus Unum" and the fourth season episode "The Dive." He's also written episodes of Invincible, Narcos, The Leftovers, and The Walking Dead.

Mind MGMT follows a young woman who stumbles onto a top-secret program called Mind Management. "Her ensuing journey involves weaponized psychics, hypnotic advertising, talking dolphins, and seemingly immortal pursuers, as she attempts to find the man who was Mind Management's greatest success – and its most devastating failure," The Hollywood Reporter explains. In addition to Gwinn, Mike Richardson and Keith Goldberg will also be executive producing for Dark Horse.

Originally published in 2012, Mind MGMT was Matt Kindt's breakout hit and focused on the corrupt Mind MGMT organization, which employed various psychically powered agents. The series ran for 36 issues and wrapped in 2015. Kindt returned to the series in 2018 via a unique read-along comic narrated by Clint McElroy. Kindt later published a new Mind MGMT comic as an NFT, which was sold for $5,000 but could still be read by anyone online.

Earlier this year, a tabletop game adaptation of the critically acclaimed comics series returned to Kickstarter for a second time. Mind MGMT: The Psychic Espionage "Game" designed by Jay Cormier and Sen-Foong Lim and published by Off the Page Games, is a 1-vs-many board game in which one player takes on the role of the corrupt Mind MGMT organization, collecting new recruits across the city using a secret map.

As for Stranger Things, the show just debuted its fourth season, and it dominated the streaming charts. The show's upcoming fifth season will be its last, but it's likely there will be some spin-off shows down the line.

Stranger Things Season 4 – Volume 2 is now streaming on Netflix. Stay tuned for more updates about Mind MGMT.