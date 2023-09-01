Netflix Announces Series Renewal With Premiere Happening in Two Weeks

Netflix has renewed its documentary series Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal for a second season, and viewers will have the opportunity to watch the new season much earlier than expected. Murdaugh Murders season 2 will consist of three episodes, and all three episodes will be available to stream on Netflix on September 20th (via TV Line). The series covers the true story of Alex Murdaugh, who was found guilty of the murder of his wife and son in 2021, and Season 2 will include first-hand accounts from people who were there in the days before the murder and the time after.

Season 2 will feature first-hand accounts from the former family housekeeper Blanca Turrubiate-Simpson, Libby Murdaugh's caregiver Mushelle "Shelly" Smith, Alex Murdaugh's cousin Curtis Edward Smith, and trial juror Gwen Generette. Paul's ex-girlfriend Morgan Doughty, Paul's friend Anthony Cook, and Wall Street Journal reporter Valerie Bauerlein will also return from season 1.

Julia Willoughby Nason will return to direct and executive produce season 2 alongside Michael Gasparro. Jenner Furst also directed and executive produced season 1, and in an interview with Variety previously, Furst was asked if there was potential for a second season.

"We knew this could go nine hours, 12 hours or four seasons. It is a remarkable opportunity now that the trial is unfolding, because we already have the backstory on all this stuff. If the viewers and Netflix want another season, we have the goods to deliver. Remember, this trial is going to conclude, and there still won't be any answers in Stephen Smith's murder and there still won't be any justice for Mallory Beach's family. There is a lot still to uncover here. It's fascinating and enthralling, and we think it all works together in a truly unique way, so we are super excited about the possibilities here."

Furst was also asked what the big takeaway from the series was given that the story was still unfolding and details were coming to light. "We always try to find the silver lining, but nothing can bring Mallory back. Nothing can bring Stephen back. Nothing can bring Paul and Maggie back. There's other cases that predate all this that we have files on that weren't even included. Nothing is going to bring those people back."

"But what I can tell you is that there are things happening in that community, symbolic ways to honor these people. There's been a foundation formed in Stephen's name. Mallory loved animals and was passionate about rescuing them, and she has a new animal shelter in her name called Mal's Pals. People can look into those and know there are ways to honor Mallory and Stephen beyond just watching the film. It is a small silver lining, but a very special one we care a lot about," Furst said.

