Acclaimed Netflix Series Breaks Streaming Record With New Season

We all know that Netflix’s acclaimed romance series Bridgerton is one of the most popular around, but we may have underestimated just how popular it has become. The series once set a Netflix record for the most-watched debut on the service over its first four weeks, only for that record to be broken by Squid Game a few months later. The second season of Bridgerton arrived a little over a week ago and set another record, this one even more impressive than the last.

According to Netflix, Bridgerton Season 2 delivered the biggest single week of streaming for any English-language series in the service’s history. From March 28th to April 3rd, Netflix subscribers around the world watched Bridgerton Season 2 for more than 251 million hours.

The next-closest season of TV on the week’s Top 10 list had just over 53 million hours-viewed. That was Bridgerton Season 1. Between the two seasons, Bridgerton was streamed around the globe for more than 300 million hours in the span of just one week. The series has become an absolute streaming juggernaut.

Bridgerton‘s hype train is only just leaving the station, believe it or not. The series is already working on a third season and there is a prequel/spinoff in the works as well. The new series focuses on a young version of Queen Charlotte, years before the events of the main Bridgerton series.

“Bridgerton swept us off our feet. The creative team, led by Shonda [Rhimes], knew the material and delivered a beautiful, emotional, romantic drama for our members,” Bela Bajaria, Netflix’s VP, Global TV, said in a statement when the show was renewed. “They have some exciting plans for the future, and we think audiences will continue to swoon for this show. We’re planning to be in the Bridgerton business for a long time to come.”

There has been no word on exactly when Bridgerton Season 3 or the Charlotte prequel series will premiere, but it’s safe to say that fans of the franchise are already excited for their arrival.

