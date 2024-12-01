Another Long-Running Series Is Leaving Netflix This Month (Along With a Bunch of Popular Movies)

There are a bunch of exciting titles coming to Netflix over the course of December, including the return of some popular shows like Squid Game and Virgin River. The month will also see the debut of the NFL on Netflix, as well as a Sabrina Carpenter Christmas special. For all of the exciting arriving on Netflix this month, the streamer is also set to lose quite a few big titles.
Chief among them is Royal Pains, the popular USA dramedy about doctors in the Hamptons. The series was a hit for USA during its lengthy run, airing for 104 episodes over the course of eight seasons. All eight of those seasons have been streaming on Netflix as of late, but that changes this month.
According to Netflix’s monthly newsletter, Royal Pains will be leaving the streaming service on December 31st. All eight seasons will be exiting at the same time, so you’ve only got a little under a month left to binge the series.
The Royal Pains exit comes a year after another beloved USA Network series became a dominating streaming force on Netflix. Suits was the biggest show on the planet after being added to the service. Royal Pains wasn’t able to copy that success, but the loss will still be a substantial hit to the library.
Unfortunately Royal Pains is one of many titles leaving Netflix throughout December. You can check out the full list of exiting movies and shows below!
Leaving December 1st
Ali
Battle Kitty: Season 1
Blood and Bone
The Boss Baby: Get That Baby!
Buddy Thunderstruck: The Maybe Pile
Captain Underpants Epic Choice-o-Rama
Carmen Sandiego: To Steal or Not to Steal
Cat Burglar
Choose Love
The Devil’s Own
Diary of a Mad Black Woman
Doing Hard Time
Escape The Undertaker
Frances Ha
Glengarry Glen Ross
Headspace: Unwind Your Mind
Hunter Killer
It Chapter Two
Johnny Test’s Ultimate Meatloaf Quest
The Last Kids on Earth: Happy Apocalypse to You
The Little Things
National Security
Point Break
Space Jam: A New Legacy
Spirit Riding Free: Ride Along Adventure
Stretch Armstrong: The Breakout
To Leslie
Trivia Quest: Season 1
Triviaverse
Troy
We Lost Our Human
What to Expect When You’re Expecting
Leaving December 2nd
White Girl
Leaving December 3rd
The Commuter
Leaving December 6th
Reminiscence
Leaving December 7th
Trolls
Voltron: Legendary Defender: Seasons 1-8
Leaving December 16th
Darkest Hour
Mortal Kombat
Leaving December 20th
Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken
Leaving December 25th
The Flash
Leaving December 31st
Royal Pains: Seasons 1-8