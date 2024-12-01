Another Long-Running Series Is Leaving Netflix This Month (Along With a Bunch of Popular Movies)

There are a bunch of exciting titles coming to Netflix over the course of December, including the return of some popular shows like Squid Game and Virgin River. The month will also see the debut of the NFL on Netflix, as well as a Sabrina Carpenter Christmas special. For all of the exciting arriving on Netflix this month, the streamer is also set to lose quite a few big titles.

Chief among them is Royal Pains, the popular USA dramedy about doctors in the Hamptons. The series was a hit for USA during its lengthy run, airing for 104 episodes over the course of eight seasons. All eight of those seasons have been streaming on Netflix as of late, but that changes this month.

According to Netflix’s monthly newsletter, Royal Pains will be leaving the streaming service on December 31st. All eight seasons will be exiting at the same time, so you’ve only got a little under a month left to binge the series.

The Royal Pains exit comes a year after another beloved USA Network series became a dominating streaming force on Netflix. Suits was the biggest show on the planet after being added to the service. Royal Pains wasn’t able to copy that success, but the loss will still be a substantial hit to the library.

Unfortunately Royal Pains is one of many titles leaving Netflix throughout December. You can check out the full list of exiting movies and shows below!

Leaving December 1st

Ali

Battle Kitty: Season 1

Blood and Bone

The Boss Baby: Get That Baby!

Buddy Thunderstruck: The Maybe Pile

Captain Underpants Epic Choice-o-Rama

Carmen Sandiego: To Steal or Not to Steal

Cat Burglar

Choose Love

The Devil’s Own

Diary of a Mad Black Woman

Doing Hard Time

Escape The Undertaker

Frances Ha

Glengarry Glen Ross

Headspace: Unwind Your Mind

Hunter Killer

It Chapter Two

Johnny Test’s Ultimate Meatloaf Quest

The Last Kids on Earth: Happy Apocalypse to You

The Little Things

National Security

Point Break

Space Jam: A New Legacy

Spirit Riding Free: Ride Along Adventure

Stretch Armstrong: The Breakout

To Leslie

Trivia Quest: Season 1

Triviaverse

Troy

We Lost Our Human

What to Expect When You’re Expecting

Leaving December 2nd

White Girl

Leaving December 3rd

The Commuter

Leaving December 6th

Reminiscence

Leaving December 7th

Trolls

Voltron: Legendary Defender: Seasons 1-8

Leaving December 16th

Darkest Hour

Mortal Kombat

Leaving December 20th

Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken

Leaving December 25th

The Flash

Leaving December 31st

Royal Pains: Seasons 1-8