GLOW Star Britney Young on Growing as a Wrestler, Working With Geena Davis in Season 3

The Netflix original series GLOW returns to the streaming service this Friday with a brand new third season, featuring Ruth (Alison Brie), Sam (Marc Maron) Debbie (Betty Giplin) and the gang start their nightly residency performing for Sandy Devereaux St. Clair (Geena Davis) in Las Vegas.

This season also proves to be a pivotal one for Carmen Wade (Britney Young), one of the most likable members of the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling. Young spoke with ComicBook.com on Wednesday to discuss what fans can expect in the new season.

“I think what I enjoyed the most was honestly it felt like going into Season One again,” Young said. “We had new locations, new sets, new things to learn, new people added to the cast. It kind of was one of those things where you got to like take your best friends from high school to college, but you just took a step up in what you were doing but you still got to do it with the same exact people. So I think that’s probably what I liked the most. Just the newness of everything and kind of starting to carve out our story in a new place

Young is featured in the standout match of the new season, opposite Alison Brie. Considering that she never wrestled prior to originally joining the cast, she said she feels that her in-ring skills have grown exponentially since she first stepped through the ropes.

“I mean I think I’ve grown a lot,” Young said. “I mean second season I swear I wrestled more than I acted. I wrestled in every extra single episode of the second season. So to come into that match, especially third season with Alison, and they’re saying we want to do a somersault off the top ropes. You’re going to do all these things. I was kind of looked at Chavo Guerrero Jr, our wrestling coordinator and Shauna Duggins, our stunt coordinator, and looked at them really and was like, ‘Yeah, okay I can do that.’

“So whereas in Season One I would’ve been like, ‘Let’s work up to it.’ So the confidence I think has definitely grown. Skill wise of course. I think we’ve all grown. Every season us girls come in, and we want to top what we’ve done the previous season and I know personally for myself and I think Alison would agree,” she continued. “I think we definitely have topped where we were with that match especially.”

Young’s role as Carmen has quickly made her a fan-favorite on the show. She admitted that her real-life personality mirrors Carmen’s in many ways.

“I mean we are pretty similar in some respects,” she said. “I mean we definitely are kind of those very sweet, kind-hearted people who sometimes put the well-being of other people before ourselves. It’s something I’m working on. It’s also something she’s working on too. But I think we kind of differ in that she comes from a family who is learning to support her dreams and also she is learning to go after her dreams. I am not like that. Like, I’m a very confident person. My family is extremely supportive, and I’ve known what I wanted to do with my life from a very young age, and I’ve taken those steps throughout. Even though it wasn’t a direct path to get there, I’ve always been working to be where I am right now. So I think that’s where we differ a little bit.

“But she’s such a joy to play,” she continued. “I honestly, every time I read things that she says or that she does, I just have a big smile across my face, and especially where she ends up at the end of the third season. I just want the best for her. I want her to do well.”

One of the biggest additions to this year’s cast is Oscar-nominated actress Geena Davis. Young said Davis was a delight to work with on set as she was a huge fan of the series.

“I think all of our scenes I had with Geena were group scenes,” she said. “But she, oh my goodness, she is just an amazing person. The first day on set, she came up to all of us girls and was like, ‘Can I get a group picture?’ She’s such a huge fan of the show. She loves the show, and she fit in really. It felt like we had been working with Geena for three seasons. I didn’t have a scene with her. But I did get to talk to her behind the scenes and she’s so open to people asking her questions about her career and her amazing foundation that she created and works with. We got to talk about that a lot, but she honestly was such a joy to just be around and work with…”

Young has stated in several previous interviews that working on the show turned her into a fan of professional wrestling. While her schedule hasn’t allowed her to attend many live shows, she still fondly remembers being invited by the WWE to attend the No Mercy pay-per-view back in 2017, which famously featured the John Cena vs. Roman Reigns dream match.

“[In 2017] we were invited to a No Mercy WWE [show], and we all sat in the front row, and we got to watch that match where John Cena and Roman Reigns brought it outside of the ring and crushed the announcer’s table and ruined all their equipment,” Young said. “That was super cool, but I haven’t been able to get to any shows recently. I’ve just been traveling and been trying to keep busy. But I don’t know, we were really into, the show’s number on the air anymore. I was really into Lucha Underground. Chavo was one of the producers on that show and our ring technician, Marty Elias, was their referee. So we ended up meeting with a lot of those wrestlers and got to watch it every week on El Rey network. So I was really into ;ucha.

“The Mack was my favorite wrestler just because he was this big dude, and he was so athletic, crazy athletic,” she added. “I mean I looked at Chavo, and I was like, ‘I want to do those moves. Like come on, come on.’ But we tried to be authentic, and he told me none of those moves were invented in the 80s. I was like, ‘Fine.’ But yeah, I’m definitely a bigger fan of wrestling because of the show. And I definitely watch it more kind of with an athlete’s eye…”

Outside of GLOW, Young said one project she would love to work on if given the chance is Sony’s adaptation of the character Faith Herbert, also known as Zephyr, from Valiant Comics.

“Well, first of all, probably Valiant and Sony is going to think I’m stalking them because I’ve talked about this so much, but I want to just get it out into the universe, so they know I’m ready whenever they call,” she said. “But yeah, Faith is one of their comic book characters, and she’s the first plus size superhero. She is a telekinetic, she has telekinesis powers, and basically her story is that she’s kind of this younger girl who is trying to balance being a normal person and keeping her friends safe, but also feeling the responsibility of having to keep like the city and the world safe as a whole. She’s so fun. She’s smart, she’s funky, she’s sassy. She’s really into pop culture, which is very similar to myself.

“But yeah, I’m just really interested in playing this character because I just really connected with her,” Young continued. “I gravitated towards her naturally, but also just what she represents. I mean, in this world where really plus size characters are not often written and most of the time they’re not even cast with real plus size women or men, I really hope that she stays true to her comic book character. I hope that when she’s on screen she is that plus sized person. She has the same personality, and I just really want to be that person that gets to portray her. But with that said, if I don’t, I’m still so excited about her coming to screen because that’s a character that looks just like me who will be going through the same things just like me. Well, I don’t have telekinesis powers, but I have so many similarities with her that I see myself in her, and I’m so excited for her to just be represented on screen period, even if it’s not me playing her, if that makes sense.”

The third season of GLOW will be released on Friday on Netflix.