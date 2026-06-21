Netflix is About to Lose a Cult Sci-Fi Series Not Enough People Have Seen

Another Netflix Original is set to leave the streamer in the next few weeks, departing on July 1st. This time it’s a Canadian sci-fi series that didn’t really rack up the views, despite a pretty interesting premise. But that premise couldn’t save the show from the abysmal ratings it received, with only a 22% rating from critics. Casual viewers were more charitable, however, rating the series 67%. So if there’s a not-so-great sci-fi show shaped hole in your heart that needs filling, taking the next 10 days to binge the two seasons the show landed might just be how you want to spend your time.

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Between promised an interesting plot. It centered on a pregnant teen and daughter of the town’s pastor, Wiley (Jeanette McCurdy), as she plans to put her child up for adoption and escape the dreariness of her small town. But all that comes to a halt as a mysterious virus takes over the town of Pretty Lake, killing all of the adults. A government quarantine crushes Wiley’s plans, leaving her and her best friend stuck; the only way out is to find out what caused the virus in the first place. It had tons of promise, but an anemic script and some weird acting choices seemed to ensure that it never took off.

Could Between Have Ever Been Good?

That’s debatable. The answer, if you ask critics, is a resounding ‘no.’ Critic Keven Sullivan says, “Despite the intriguing premise, Between‘s writing winds up being as deadly as the show’s virus-except this sickness affects viewers of all ages.” That’s no small critique, but it does pretty succinctly sum up most critics’ thoughts on the series. It’s style over substance, but even the style seems to be lacking, and nothing quite measures up enough to make the premise even semi-believable.

Casual viewers, however, weren’t quite as hard on the series. And if it’s going to be stockpiling any more views before its removal from the platform in a few days, it’ll be thanks to the general audience going in with a blind eye and a dream. “Although the plot had a few small holes and did utilize cliches of the post-apocalyptic genre, we did find it engaging and entertaining. It’s definitely plot-driven. The characters are fairly weak and somewhat forgettable, but the plot is strong,” said one viewer, highlighting the things about the series that might make it worth the gamble of sinking some time into.

Overall, it seems that Between really is an example of “you get what you get.” It’s exactly what it says it is, though whether or not it actually executes the plot that it lays out is up for debate. So, if you’d like to join the conversation that’s surprisingly enough still happening, you’ve got 10 days left to do so before it’s pulled from its home platform.

Will you be catching Between before it’s gone? Do you have a favorite (or least favorite) moment from the series? Let us know your thoughts in the comments. And don’t forget to check out the ComicBook forum to see what other sci-fi fans are saying.