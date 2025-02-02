Everything Coming to Netflix This Week (February 3rd)

Netflix saw a big wave of new additions over the weekend as the calendar flipped to February. The first day of the month featured new arrivals like Home Improvement, The Nice Guys, and Space Jam, giving Netflix a big lineup boost to start February in style. As we look ahead to the full week of February, the streamer looks to keep the momentum going.

Starting on Monday, February 3rd, Netflix has six consecutive days of new additions planned. That said, the biggest additions are set for the latter half of the week, with Wednesday kicking off the strong part of the run with the premiere of new Amy Schumer movie Kinda Pregnant.

Arguably the biggest addition of the week comes on Thursday, February 6th, which sees Netflix debut the fourth season of smash hit drama series Sweet Magnolias.

You can check out the full Netflix weekly lineup below!

Monday, February 3rd

Bogotá: City of the Lost (KR) — NETFLIX FILM

After moving to Bogotá for a chance at a better life, a young Korean man rises through the Colombian black market — risking peril for a shot at success.

Tuesday, February 4th

The Graham Norton Show: Best Bits: The Week of January 24, 2025

Wednesday, February 5th

Alone Australia: Season 1

Celebrity Bear Hunt (GB) — NETFLIX SERIES

Holly Willoughby hosts this competition show set in the Costa Rican jungle, where 12 celebrities become prey for that fearsome hunter — Bear Grylls.

Envious: Season 2 (AR) — NETFLIX SERIES

Vicky finds herself torn between two possible paths: marrying and building a family project with Dani, or allowing herself to explore a relationship with Matías. At times, that country club life she once dreamed of no longer seems so appealing, but the desire sparked by the possibility of a new love terrifies her. More neurotic and frazzled than ever, she begins to go back and forth between both worlds, unwilling to let go of either. Desperate, she will have to make a decision and face the consequences.

Grimsburg: Season 1

Kinda Pregnant — NETFLIX FILM

Jealous of her best friend’s pregnancy, Lainy wears a fake baby bump…and accidentally meets the man of her dreams.

Prison Cell 211 (MX) — NETFLIX SERIES

Caught in a prison riot, a human rights lawyer poses as an inmate to survive. As he blends in, chaos and personal loss unveil the darkness within him.

Sintonia: Season 5 (BR) — NETFLIX SERIES

As Doni, Nando and Rita face new moral dilemmas as adults, will their convictions alter their paths, or is friendship stronger than what divides them?

Thursday, February 6th

Apple Cider Vinegar (AU) — NETFLIX SERIES

Two young women advocate for wellness remedies to cure deadly illnesses, unraveling their lives as they unknowingly — and knowingly — mislead the world.

The Åre Murders (SE) — NETFLIX SERIES

A Stockholm detective under internal investigation heads to a ski resort to unwind, until a young girl’s disappearance compels her back to work.

Cassandra (DE) — NETFLIX SERIES

A family moves into a vintage smart home and discovers that it’s under the control of a virtual assistant — who will stop at nothing to keep them there.

Golden Kamuy -The Hunt of Prisoners in Hokkaido– — NETFLIX SERIES

With two map pieces secured, Sugimoto and Asirpa continue their hunt for the remaining 22 tattooed convicts whose bodies hold the key to hidden treasure.

Supreme Models: Limited Series

Sweet Magnolias: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES

It’s a very Serenity holiday season as the Magnolias weather a tragedy, a town crisis and a fierce storm in the weeks from Halloween to Christmas.

Friday, February 7th

A Different World: Seasons 1-6

The Conners: Season 6

The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan (IN) — NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES

Tracing the cricketing rivalry between India and Pakistan, this documentary series explores their intricate past and uncertain present on the pitch.

Pokémon Horizons: Season 2—The Search for Laqua Part 1 (JP) — NETFLIX SERIES

After traveling with the Rising Volt Tacklers, Liko, Roy and Dot decide to improve their knowledge as Trainers and learn more about their Pokémon pals.

Wrong Side of the Tracks: Season 4 (ES) — NETFLIX SERIES

In the final season of this acclaimed series, Tirso is drawn into a serial killings case and seeks revenge for the tragedy that devastated his family.

Saturday, February 8th

SAKAMOTO DAYS (JP) — NETFLIX ANIME (new episode)

Once the greatest hitman of all, Taro Sakamoto retired in the name of love. But when his past catches up, he must fight to protect his beloved family.

Spencer