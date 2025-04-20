Every New Movie & Show on Netflix This Week (April 21st)

Netflix has a really big week in store. Despite the fact that Netflix has only announced new additions coming on four of the next seven days, the streaming service has packed those days with some major additions that subscribers will undoubtedly be excited to see. The run from Wednesday to Friday will see three highly anticipated originals making their debuts on Netflix.

On Wednesday, Netflix is set to debut the first season of Battle Camp, the reality TV series that features a lineup of stars from the streamer’s other reality competition hits. One day later, the service will release the fifth and final series of You, bringing an end to the story of Joe Goldberg.

Finally, the week is going to wrap up with the long-awaited return of The Raid director Gareth Evans. His new movie, Havoc, stars Tom Hardy and has been in various stages of production for a number of years. In just a few days, it will finally be released, and action fans are hoping Evans has another classic on his hands.

You can check out Netflix’s full weekly release rundown below.

Monday, April 21st

Pangolin: Kulu’s Journey — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Rescued from poachers, an endangered baby pangolin embarks on a journey back to the wild with help from a devoted human guardian in this documentary.

Wednesday, April 23rd

A Tragedy Foretold: Flight 3054 (BR) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The untold stories and human tragedy behind Latin America’s deadliest air disaster are investigated in this three-part documentary series.

Battle Camp (GB) — NETFLIX SERIES

Netflix reality stars duke it out in hair-raising physical challenges and scheme to avoid elimination to win $250K in this adventurous competition show.

Bullet Train Explosion (JP) — NETFLIX FILM

When panic erupts on a Tokyo-bound bullet train that will explode if it slows below 100 kph, authorities race against time to save everyone on board.

Carlos Alcaraz: My Way (ES) — NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES

This documentary series grants exclusive access to Carlos Alcaraz: off the tennis court, a regular guy; on the court, the world’s youngest No. 1 ever.

UnBroken

Thursday, April 24th

A Dog’s Way Home

You: Season 5 — NETFLIX SERIES

In the epic fifth and final season, Joe Goldberg returns to New York to enjoy his happily ever after… until his perfect life is threatened by the ghosts of his past and his own dark desires.

Friday, April 25th

Havoc — NETFLIX FILM

After a drug deal gone wrong, a bruised detective must fight his way through a criminal underworld to rescue a politician’s estranged son, while unraveling a deep web of corruption and conspiracy that ensnares his entire city.

Pokémon Horizons: Season 2—The Search for Laqua Part 2 (JP) — NETFLIX FAMILY

Challenges and adventures await the young Trainers as they advance their Terastallization skills and uncover more information about Terapagos.

