Everything Coming to Netflix This Week (August 1)

Starting a new week isn't all bad. Yes, for a lot of people it means the return of work or school, but it also means the start of a new week of content on Netflix. Monday, August 1st, kicks off a run of seven straight days of new additions for Netflix, with all sorts of movies and TV shows being added to its lineup. Since Monday is the start of a new month, the beginning of the week will see a slew of movies making their way to Netflix's roster. August 1st marks the arrival of all three Sam Raimi Spider-Man movies to Netflix, alongside Constantine, 8 Mile, The Town, Ferris Bueller's Day Off, and Will Smith's Men in Black trilogy. On Friday, August 5th, Netflix is releasing the entire first season of the highly anticipated original series The Sandman, an adaptation of Neil Gaiman's acclaimed comic series. A couple of days later, Netflix will add the sixth season of Riverdale. You can check out the complete list of this week's new Netflix arrivals below!

August 1 28 Days

8 Mile

Above the Rim

The Age of Adaline

Battle: Los Angeles

Bridget Jones's Baby

Bridget Jones's Diary

Constantine

Dinner for Schmucks

Eyes Wide Shut

Ferris Bueller's Day Off

Footloose (2011)

Hardcore Henry

Legends of the Fall

Love & Basketball

Made of Honor

Men in Black

Men in Black 3

Men in Black II

Miss Congeniality

Monster-in-Law

No Strings Attached

Pawn Stars: Season 13

Polly Pocket: Season 4: Part 2: Tiny Taste Adventure

She's Funny That Way

Space Jam (1996)

Spider-Man

Spider-Man 2

Spider-Man 3

Top Gear: Season 29-30

The Town

Woman in Gold Big Tree City -- NETFLIX FAMILY

A team of animal heroes with special skills and speedy vehicles work together to keep Big Tree City safe and solve the town's trickiest problems.

August 2 Flight Ricardo Quevedo: Tomorrow Will Be Worse -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

From road rage to couples fighting during the pandemic, comic Ricardo Quevedo examines the absurdity of the situations that try our patience.

August 3 Buba -- NETFLIX FILM

When a small-town con artist joins the local mafia with his manipulative brother, his obsession with balancing his karma gets hilariously brutal. Clusterf**k: Woodstock '99 -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Woodstock 1969 promised peace and music, but its '99 revival delivered three days of rage, riots and real harm. Why did it go so horribly wrong? Don't Blame Karma! -- NETFLIX FILM

When her model sister and high-school crush start dating, fashion designer Sara must decide whether her alleged bad luck is the real culprit behind this. Good Morning, Verônica: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Presumed to be dead, Verônica works to unravel the mysteries of the religious cult that fuels abuse and corruption within the government.

August 4 Lady Tamara -- NETFLIX SERIES

The glamorous life of socialite Tamara Falcó takes center stage in this reality series as she balances work, play and her famous family. KAKEGURUI TWIN -- NETFLIX ANIME

Determined to climb up the social ladder, Mary Saotome invests everything she has into what her elite high school values most: high stakes gambling. Super Giant Robot Brothers -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Once the squabbling stops, the battling begins! Robot siblings Shiny and Thunder and their whiz inventor must defend Earth when space monsters attack. Wedding Season -- NETFLIX FILM

Under parental pressure to find spouses, Asha and Ravi pretend to date during a summer of weddings – but their ruse goes awry when feelings turn real.

August 5 Carter -- NETFLIX FILM

A man wakes up missing his memories. Directed by a mysterious voice from a device in his ear, he sets off on a hostage rescue mission rife with danger. Darlings -- NETFLIX FILM

Badru hopes her volatile husband will reform if he stops drinking. But when his rage goes too far, she and her mom boldly, albeit clumsily, seek revenge. The Informer Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie -- NETFLIX FILM

The teen turtles and their mystic ninja powers are put to the ultimate test when ruthless creatures from another universe look to unleash extreme chaos. The Sandman -- NETFLIX SERIES

After years of imprisonment, Morpheus – the King of Dreams – embarks on a journey across worlds to find what was stolen from him and restore his power. Skyfall

August 6 Reclaim -- NETFLIX FILM

Shouldering all of her family's responsibilities, a mother scrambles to find a bigger apartment for her suddenly crowded household.