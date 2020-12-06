The Crown: Netflix Has No Plans to Add a Fiction Disclaimer

✖

Netflix will not add a disclaimer to its popular series The Crown that indicates the show is a fictionalized version of historical events. Last week, U.K. Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden has called for the streamer to alert fans clearly that the series, while based on the lives of the British Royal Family, is a work of fiction -- especially now that the series is in its fourth season and has reached the early years of Princess Diana's marriage to Prince Charles, prompting some fans to perceive the show as too real. Netflix says there is "no need" for such a disclaimer.

"We have always presented The Crown as a drama -- and we have every confidence our members understand it's a work of fiction that's broadly based on historical events," a Netflix spokesperson said (via Variety). "As a result, we have no plans -- and see no need -- to add a disclaimer."

Last week, Dowden told the Daily Mail that he was concerned that without a disclaimer, viewers who had not lived through the events depicted in The Crown would take the series as historical record.

"It's a beautifully produced work of fiction, so as with other TV productions, Netflix should be very clear at the beginning it is just that," Dowden said. "Without this, I fear a generation of viewers who did not live through these events may mistake fiction for fact."

Per Variety's report, Dowden also wrote a private letter to Netflix regarding the matter and the streamer responded privately as well.

Since its release in November, the fourth season of The Crown has been not only popular, but well-received by audiences and critics alike with the series sitting at a 97 percent critics score and 82 percent audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. However, there has been growing concern over how the season depicts Prince Charles, who is shown throughout the season treating Princess Diana terribly and cheating on her with Camilla Parker Bowles. Since the episode's release, Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall's official Clarence House Twitter account has been subject to a barrage of negative comments, prompting comments to be disabled (via Marie Claire).

The Crown's first four seasons are now streaming on Netflix. The series has already been renewed for a fifth and sixth season with Elizabeth Debicki (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Tenet) taking over the role of Princess Diana. The fifth season will also see Imelda Staunton (Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix) beginning her turn as the Queen.