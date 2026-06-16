Netflix Officially Losing One of Its Biggest Shows (Despite Making the Revival)

A smash Netflix hit is leaving the streaming service after 10 years. One of the problems with the streaming era is the impermanence that comes with having a movie or TV show on a specific platform, because so often they’re removed, either because they’re going to another streamer or to simply disappear into the ether for a bit, before eventually re-appearing either on the same service or elsewhere. If you’re particularly unlucky (and this is very typical), it’ll happen when you’re partway through a series, meaning you’re stuck not being able to finish it, or having to subscribe to yet another streaming service to continue.

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It’s even worse when it’s something that’s so beloved and you can dependably watch time and again, and that’s what’s happening right now with Netflix, as it has been confirmed that Gilmore Girls will be gone from the platform as of July 1st, 2026, meaning June 30 is the last day subscribers in the U.S. can watch it. Netflix announced this themselves on X, posting a farewell to the show, writing: “We are sorry to say that Gilmore Girls Seasons 1-7 will be leaving Netflix in the US on June 30. Raising a cup of coffee to every fan who visited Stars Hollow with us.”

It's a show? It's a lifestyle. It's a religion.



We are sorry to say that Gilmore Girls Seasons 1-7 will be leaving Netflix in the US on June 30. Raising a cup of coffee to every fan who visited Stars Hollow with us. pic.twitter.com/xRSO50swJ9 — Netflix (@netflix) June 15, 2026

What makes this shocking isn’t just Gilmore Girls‘ popularity – it has racked up billions of minutes viewed in recent years, and is a perennial Fall comfort binge-watch for many, myself included – but the fact that Netflix actually made the revival series, Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life. Well, there’s more bad news on that front: What’s On Netflix, who reported on the potential of Gilmore Girls leaving Netflix prior to the official news (and even did so as early as 2022!), have confirmed that A Year in the Life will depart later in the year, with the last day to watch being November 24, 2026.

Why Gilmore Girls Is Leaving Netflix & What It Means

Image courtesy of Warner Bros Television

Gilmore Girls‘ departure from Netflix comes as it reaches the end of its 10-year streaming window on the service. It’s unclear if there were attempts to renegotiate this deal, though it seems quite likely given how big a series it is, but the rights are owned by Warner Bros. Television. With it leaving Netflix, though it’s not confirmed, it’s very possible that it will end up on HBO Max in the future, which we’ve seen with other major WB series such as Friends after it left Netflix a few years ago.

The same is also true of A Year in the Life: despite being distributed by Netflix and marketed as an Original, it was produced by Warner Bros. Television and also had a 10-year window. With Netflix also losing the rights to Gilmore Girls, honestly, it probably wouldn’t even make sense to keep A Year in the Life on the platform, as it doesn’t have the same pull, especially without the original series to lead into it.

Despite its exit from Netflix, all is not lost for Gilmore Girls fans, even without it (yet) streaming on HBO Max. All seven seasons are also available to stream on Hulu, and look like being so for the foreseeable future (or at least, until WB can eventually get the exclusive streaming rights back), though A Year in the Life is not available.

This is a blow to those who have been hoping for more, though. Ever since A Year in the Life, there has always been a question of another revival or continuation in some form, with it ultimately a matter of creator Amy Sherman-Palladino having an idea she wants to make (and then getting its cast together again). It was always assumed that, if another Gilmore Girls series were to happen, it would be on Netflix.

Indeed, when Sherman-Palladino and her husband and producing partner, Daniel Palladino, signed an overall deal with Amazon back in 2017, it reportedly included an “out” clause that would allow them to make more Gilmore Girls projects for Netflix (that deal ended in 2025). Still, that doesn’t mean a revival series can be ruled out, as it could happen at HBO Max. And really, wherever Gilmore Girls leads, its fans will follow.

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