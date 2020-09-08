Netflix Releases Final Trailer For Ratched

Ahead of the show's premiere in just ten days, Netflix has released the final trailer for Ratched, the new TV series on the streamer from Ryan Murphy that serves as a prequel to the classic film One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest. The project marks the third series from Murphy after the high-profile producer moved his deal over to Netflix with countless other projects already on the way as well. Ratched is also the latest collaboration between Murphy and actress Sarah Paulson, who takes on the titular role and has previously appeared in the likes of American Horror Story, American Crime Story, and Nip/Tuck. Louise Fletcher gained worldwide acclaim for playing the part in 1975 feature film, winning the Academy Award for Best Actress.

From Murphy and Ian Brennan, Ratched is a drama series that reveals the origin story of asylum nurse Mildred Ratched. In 1947, Mildred arrived in Northern California to seek employment at a leading psychiatric hospital where new and unsettling experiments have begun on the human mind. On a clandestine mission, Mildred presents herself as the perfect image of what a dedicated nurse should be, but the wheels are always turning. As she begins to infiltrate the mental health care system and those within it, Mildred's stylish exterior belies growing darkness that has long been smoldering within, revealing that real monsters are made, not born.

"I feel like Nurse Ratched is sort of a shorthand for barbarism," Murphy previously told Vanity Fair. "She became almost like a catchphrase for any sort of institutional abuse of power. What was interested was trying to create an emotional character from a reputation that's very cold...trying to figure out every little detail about her childhood, her relationships, her sexuality. Because when people think of Ratched, they think of her as shutoff and cruel and uncaring."

Evan Romansky created Ratched for Netflix. The series stars Sarah Paulson as Mildred Ratched, Cynthia Nixon as Gwendolyn Briggs, Judy Davis as Nurse Betsy Bucket, Sharon Stone as Lenore Osgood, Jon Jon Briones as Dr. Richard Hanover, Finn Wittrock as Edmund Tolleson, Charlie Carver as Huck, Alice Englert as Dolly, Amanda Plummer as Louise, Corey Stoll as Charles Wainwright, Sophie Okonedo as Charlotte and Vincent D'Onofrio as Gov. George Wilburn. The series is executive produced by Ryan Murphy, Ian Brennan, Sarah Paulson, Alexis Martin Woodall, Aleen Keshishian, Jacob Epstein, Jennifer Salt, Margaret Riley, Michael Douglas, Robert Mitas and Tim Minear.

Ratched debuts on Netflix on September 18th.