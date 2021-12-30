Netflix Series Had Double the Ratings of Marvel’s Hawkeye in November

The past few months have brought some truly buzzworthy titles onto streaming services, between entirely new properties and sequels to existing favorites. According to the most recent Nielsen ratings for November, a Netflix series that falls into the latter category was a bonafide hit — so much so that it beat out the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s latest series. Nielsen’s US rankings of streaming titles for the week of November 29th reveal that Netflix’s Lost in Space reboot was viewed for 1.2 billion minutes across its twenty-eight episodes — including its most recent season, which debuted earlier this year. Netflix’s True Story was then in second place with 607 million minutes, while Disney+’s Hawkeye was in third place with 560 million minutes across its first three episodes.

Lost in Space stars Molly Parker, Toby Stephens, Maxwell Jenkins, Taylor Russell, Mina Sundwall, Ignacio Serricchio, Parker Posey, and Brian Steele. In the series’ epic final season, the Robinsons’ survival instincts kick into hyperdrive as they race to reunite and protect Alpha Centauri from a robot invasion.

“From the beginning, we’ve always viewed this particular story of The Robinsons as a trilogy,” Showrunner ack Estrin said when Netflix announced the final season. “A three part epic family adventure with a clear beginning, middle and end. It’s also worth noting that, with what these characters go through just trying to survive each episode — if anyone deserves to catch their breath before their next mission — it’s Will, Penny, Judy, Maureen, John, Don West, Dr. Smith… and The Robot. And, of course, Debbie the Chicken. So while this chapter of Lost In Space is coming to a rousing conclusion, I’m excited about continuing to explore new stories with my friends at Netflix, and for all of the incredible possibilities that lie ahead.”

“We are so thrilled to share more adventures of The Robinson Family and see their journey through to what is sure to be an epic finale,” added Ted Biaselli, Netflix’s Director of Original Series. “We’re especially thankful to Zack Estrin, Matt Sazama, Burk Sharpless, Kevin Burns and Jon Jashni for helming Lost in Space, which has brought viewers a premium action-packed and visually spectacular series that the whole family can enjoy together, and we can’t wait for our family audiences to see where season 3 will lead!”

All three seasons of Lost in Space are now available to stream on Netflix.