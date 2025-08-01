Netflix Finally Streaming Season 2 of a Hit CBS Drama

The beginning of the fall TV season is just around the corner, and CBS’ fall 2025 schedule is packed to the brim with new and returning shows. As fans eagerly await Survivor 49 and the premiere of the anticipated Blue Bloods spinoff Boston Blue, cord cutters waiting for their since-aired favorites to hit streaming are now in luck. Months after wrapping its third season, the second season of one of CBS’ hit dramas is finally coming to Netflix.

Beginning Friday, Fire Country Season 2 is available on Netflix, meaning all 10 episodes of the show’s sophomore run are now streaming on the platform. Created for the Eye Network by Tony Phelan, Joan Rater, and Max Thieriot, who also stars as Bode Donovan, “a young convict seeking redemption and a shortened prison sentence by joining a prison release firefighting program in Northern California, where he and other inmates are partnered with elite firefighters to extinguish massive, unpredictable wildfires across the region.” The show premiered in October 2022 and became an instant hit both at CBS and on Netflix, where it spent several weeks on the Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list following its addition to the streamer last summer.

Season 2, hitting Netflix more than a year after its finale date in May 2024, picks up six months after the Season 1 finale, in which Bode took the fall for the drugs found at Three Rock. Now back in prison, he must settle back into prison life. Meanwhile, things get shaky in the Season 2 premiere when a massive earthquake rocks Edgewater and the Station 42 crew responds.

Although it’s too early to see if Season 2 will enjoy the same success on Netflix as Season 1, it outperformed Fire Country’s freshman run in several metrics, including on Rotten Tomatoes. The season secured a 79% audience score, whereas Season 1 earned a rotten rating at just 44%.

At this time, it’s unclear when or if Fire Country Season 3 will join Netflix. The season aired for 20 episodes from October 2024 through April 2025. The show has since been renewed for Season 4, which is set to premiere on CBS on Friday, October 17. A spinoff series, Sheriff Country, premiered earlier this year. The show is not streaming on Netflix at this time.

New on Netflix

Fire Country Season 2 is one of several new titles now streaming on Netflix. With Friday marking the start of August, dozens of new TV series, films, and Netflix originals have joined the streaming catalog. You can see the full list of Netflix’s August 1st additions below.

American Pie

American Pie 2

Anaconda

Clueless

Dazed and Confused

The Departed

Despicable Me

Despicable Me 2

Fast Times at Ridgemont High

Fire Country: Season 2

Groundhog Day

Journey 2: The Mysterious Island

Journey to the Center of the Earth

Jurassic Park

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

Megamind

Minions

Pawn Stars: Season 16

Rush Hour

Rush Hour 2

Rush Hour 3

Thirteen

Weird Science

Wet Hot American Summer

Wyatt Earp

My Oxford Year — NETFLIX FILM

Perfect Match: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES