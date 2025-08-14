Netflix Finally Streaming Reboot of a Hit ’80s Sci-fi Series

A blast from the past has arrived on Netflix, and it’s a can’t-miss title for sci-fi fans. The streaming giant has been adding new movies and TV shows to its content catalog throughout August, with titles like Wednesday Season 2, Part 1, CBS’ Fire Country, Clueless, and Groundhog Day all already streaming. Now, a reboot of a hit ‘80s sci-fi show is streaming on Netflix, and genre fans won’t want to miss it.
Videos by ComicBook.com
Both seasons of NBC’s Quantum Leap reboot, Steven Lilien and Bryan Wynbrandt’s revival of Donald P. Bellisario’s beloved ‘80s and ‘90s sci-fi series of the same name, are now streaming on Netflix. The series ran for 31 episodes spread across two seasons on NBC from 2022 until 2023, starring Raymond Lee as the new lead character Dr. Ben Song alongside Caitlin Bassett, Mason Alexander Park, Nanrisa Lee, and Ernie Hudson. Both seasons joined Netflix Thursday as part of the streamer’s August 2025 lineup.
Following a similar premise to the original show, the Quantum Leap reboot is set 30 years after Dr. Sam Beckett vanished into the Quantum Leap accelerator in the original show. In an effort to understand the mysteries behind the machine and the man who created it, Dr. Ben Song assembles a new team a new team – Addison Augustine (Bassett), Herbert “Magic” Williams (Hudson), Ian Wright (Park), and Jenn Chou (Lee). When Ben takes an unauthorized leap into the past and awakes in a different person’s body, he must right past wrongs to return to his timeline.
Despite a strong fanbase, NBC’s Quantum Leap reboot was short-lived. The series aired for just two seasons before the network canceled it in 2024. NBCUniversal Entertainment’s President of Program Planning Strategy, Jeff Bader, later told TVLine the decision came down to the show’s performance, as Quantum Leap Season 2 was down from the first season.
Unfortunately, fans of the original Quantum Leap will have to do some leaping themselves if they want to watch the OG series after finishing the reboot. All five seasons of the original show are streaming for free on The Roku Channel. The two complete seasons of the 2020s reboot can be streamed on Netflix now.
New on Netflix
August is a big month for streaming on Netflix. The streamer has stocked plenty of exciting titles throughout the first few days of the month, with the biggest rush of content arriving at the top of August. See the full list of August 1st Netflix arrivals below.
American Pie
American Pie 2
Anaconda
Clueless
Dazed and Confused
The Departed
Despicable Me
Despicable Me 2
Fast Times at Ridgemont High
Fire Country: Season 2
Groundhog Day
Journey 2: The Mysterious Island
Journey to the Center of the Earth
Jurassic Park
The Lost World: Jurassic Park
Jurassic Park III
Megamind
Minions
Pawn Stars: Season 16
Rush Hour
Rush Hour 2
Rush Hour 3
Thirteen
Weird Science
Wet Hot American Summer
Wyatt Earp
My Oxford Year — NETFLIX FILM
Perfect Match: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES