Netflix’s The Crown Ending After Season 5

One of the most popular and acclaimed original series on Netflix‘s streaming roster is coming to an end sooner than fans had expected. The streaming giant announced on Friday that The Crown would be returning for one more installment after the upcoming fourth season, concluding after the release of Season 5. Creator Peter Morgan had long planned to end the show after Season 6, but he changed his mind once Season 5 went into production, saying that this would be the right time to bring the story to a close.

“Now that we have begun work on the stories for S5 it has become clear to me that this is the perfect time and place to stop,” Morgan said. “I’m grateful to Netflix and Sony for supporting me in this decision.”

This final season will see yet another beloved performer take on the iconic role of Queen Elizabeth II. Claire Foy played the Queen for the first two seasons before being replaced by Olivia Colman in Season 3. Colman will reprise her role once again in Season 4 and Imelda Staunton will come in to play Elizabeth in the fifth and final season. Many fans know Staunton for her portrayal of Dolores Umbridge in the Harry Potter films.

“I have loved watching The Crown from the very start,” Staunton said. “As an actor it was a joy to see how both Claire Foy and Olivia Colman brought something special and unique to Peter Morgan’s scripts. I am genuinely honoured to be joining such an exceptional creative team and to be taking The Crown to its conclusion.”

Imelda Staunton will play Queen Elizabeth II in the fifth and final season of The Crown.

The third season of The Crown, the first with Colman starring as Queen Elizabeth, was released on Netflix back in November of last year. Season 4 will debut in 2020, with the fifth and final season likely arriving in 2021.

“The first three seasons of The Crown defined an era, and I know the upcoming fourth season will build further on that success,” said Netflix VP of original content Cindy Holland. “It’s a stunning example of award-winning entertainment, created in the UK and loved by millions of fans around the world. I fully sipport Peter Morgan’s creative decision and am excited to see how he, Imelda Staunton and the cast and crew of Season 5, bring this landmark series to a fitting and spectacular end.”

