The Sandman Loses Spot Atop Netflix TV Rankings

The Sandman, the acclaimed TV adaptation of Neil Gaiman's DC Comics series, has sat atop the Netflix Top 10 TV Shows since the day it debuted. The final season of Locke & Key this past Wednesday wasn't enough to knock it out of the number one spot, proving just how popular it had already become. However, another Netflix original series returned this weekend, and it sent The Sandman down to the second overall position.

Mindy Kaling's coming-of-age comedy Never Have I Ever has been a favorite amongst both critics and fans since it first debuted a couple of years ago. On Friday, Netflix released the third season of the series and it immediately shot to the top of the Netflix Top 10 TV list. Monday's list has Never Have I Ever passing The Sandman and controlling the rankings.

Never Have I Ever Season 3 is the penultimate installment of the series, with Netflix already announcing that it had renewed the series for a fourth and final season.

You can check out a rundown of Monday's Netflix Top 10 below!